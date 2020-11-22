ASK THE VETS: How do I handle emergencies?

As a veterinarian with a lifetime of animal experience and many years practicing, evaluating emergencies and life-threatening situations can be a challenge. Every situation is different.
Pet owners at some point usually end up in an emergency situation, and have to make decisions based on what they see. Since many animals choose the middle of the night or weekends to have serious problems, most owners have to evaluate these problems and choose the appropriate response.
I want to touch briefly on what I consider to be the most common and important emergencies that pet owners face:
Trauma is whenever there is a forceful injury to the body. It can include being hit by a car, fighting with another animal, falling from any appreciable height, and—on one notable occasion—running into a chainsaw! These injuries may involve bleeding; they may not. Blood that is spraying or pumping is of significant concern. The bleeding should be decreased by putting pressure on the source of the bleeding, and one should seek immediate veterinary care. Other bleeding injuries need to be seen as soon as possible.
Any possible broken bone should be seen, both to prevent a worsening of the injury, and to deal with the associated pain. It is important to note that some injuries do not show immediate, alarming symptoms. Animal fights, bad falls or being hit by a car can create significant bruising, which can take over 24 hours to manifest clearly. Sometimes these are the worst injuries of all, so veterinary advice should be acquired as soon as possible.
Vomiting and diarrhea are problems we have all encountered. When either of these occur along with decreased eating and drinking, the animal needs to be seen. This is more crucial to smaller animals, and in animals with such other medical problems as diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease. If there is any chance a toxin or foreign body (string, clothing, balls, etc.) have been ingested, this is an immediate emergency. Blood in either vomit or diarrhea can be very disturbing, and is difficult to evaluate at home. Therefore, I consider these to be emergencies.
Eye changes or injuries are emergencies. Slow eye changes can be noted at normal exams, but sudden changes or actual injuries to the eyes need to be treated as soon as possible. Injuries can become vision-threatening in hours. Our eyes are delicate when they are diseased or injured—and we only have two!
Seizures are often seen by owners. These can be actual seizures, but can also stem from many other problems. Heart issues can cause episodes that look very much like seizures as can breathing difficulties, toxin exposure, and sudden changes in electrolytes. Episodes like this can become life threatening very quickly, and veterinary care should be a priority.
There are many other reasons to seek emergency veterinary care—possible bloating, unconsciousness, vocal expressions of pain, sudden aggression, significant lameness. It is always appropriate to consult with an emergency clinic to help you decide if your pet needs to be seen. But the wisest advice I have is that if you are worried, get seen!
I think the biggest mistake I see people make is treating their animals as if they are people.
Disease processes are different in all the animals—and animals are not small people.
Giving an animal the wrong medicine or wrong dose can cause harm or restrict how the veterinarian can treat the problem. Your veterinarian is a good source for emergency information, and it’s better to have that discussion before an emergency arises.
Dr. Betty Myers, an experienced local vet at Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville, started the practice’s Cat Cottage, the region’s first feline-only veterinary facility.
