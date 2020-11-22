ASK THE VETS: How do I handle emergencies?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vomiting and diarrhea are problems we have all encountered. When either of these occur along with decreased eating and drinking, the animal needs to be seen. This is more crucial to smaller animals, and in animals with such other medical problems as diabetes or inflammatory bowel disease. If there is any chance a toxin or foreign body (string, clothing, balls, etc.) have been ingested, this is an immediate emergency. Blood in either vomit or diarrhea can be very disturbing, and is difficult to evaluate at home. Therefore, I consider these to be emergencies.

Eye changes or injuries are emergencies. Slow eye changes can be noted at normal exams, but sudden changes or actual injuries to the eyes need to be treated as soon as possible. Injuries can become vision-threatening in hours. Our eyes are delicate when they are diseased or injured—and we only have two!

Seizures are often seen by owners. These can be actual seizures, but can also stem from many other problems. Heart issues can cause episodes that look very much like seizures as can breathing difficulties, toxin exposure, and sudden changes in electrolytes. Episodes like this can become life threatening very quickly, and veterinary care should be a priority.