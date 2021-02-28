ASK THE VETS: It's best to learn these litterbox basics

I have had cats for many years. I love my cats and try to do everything reasonable to give them a happy and healthy life.
I’ve had a collection of characters, ranging from my kitten (saved from drowning in a pillowcase!) who was my 18-year shadow, to a cat now who is very certain people are only valuable as food providers! Each cat has been an experience, and a source of joy and laughter.
But over the past 30 years, I have never made complete peace with litterboxes. Dogs, to me, are somewhat easy. They are eating or not. They are drinking or not. They are urinating or not; defecating or not. Cats are a totally different story.
I follow the guidance of one litterbox per cat plus one extra. I have them located in different places. Some are covered, some not. I have found a litter that everyone seems to like. From there, nothing is simple. Most urine and feces end up in the litterboxes. If I see loose stool, or blood, or urine out of the litterbox, it can be hard to know who did it. Vomit can look like stool. Stool can look like a hairball … It’s a puzzle. One way to figure out who’s having a problem is to isolate each cat with its own litter box for a few days.
One of the big lessons I’ve learned from my cats is that they try to communicate with me when something is wrong. Inappropriate elimination, hiding, decreased activity, and changes in eating and drinking are the tools they use to ask for help. So, what do you do when these signals are showing up? The short answer is to seek veterinary help.
Many cats are not so interested in visiting the veterinarian. As a profession, and certainly in our practice, we are working to ensure that cats are having positive and fear-free visits. Scheduling regular visits with your cat helps them learn that such visits are OK. Prevention is the key: cats are typically quite healthy with an expected long life. Simple care discussed with your veterinarian can radically pay off as your cat ages.
Stomach and intestinal issues are common in cats, and can be helped, especially if we have a diagnosis. There are so many wonderful foods, medicines and ideas available for cats now. Depending on what they are doing, a simple food change may correct the problem. Cats, however, have very specific dietary needs and diarrhea can actually create a deficiency that causes further diarrhea. Treatment is necessary if this has happened in your cat.
Hairballs are anticipated in cats, but it is actually unusual for cats to vomit frequently. The causes of vomiting can usually be discovered, and your cat treated. This will lead to a happier and healthier life for your feline friend.
Urinary problems are quite common in our kitties. They are also one of the more common reasons that cats are surrendered to shelters. Working with your veterinarian can lead to true understanding about the problem and to an effective plan to remedy the situation. Often, investigating these issues early will keep problems from advancing which makes them easier and less costly to fix. Discuss these issues with your veterinarian at your next visit.
Since cats so effectively hide their problems, and since many owners dread getting their cats to the veterinarian, many cats enter the clinic with an advanced state of disease or debilitation. Discussing preventative measures during routine check-ups can keep some of these problems from ever showing up.
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.