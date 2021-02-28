ASK THE VETS: It's best to learn these litterbox basics

I have had cats for many years. I love my cats and try to do everything reasonable to give them a happy and healthy life.

I’ve had a collection of characters, ranging from my kitten (saved from drowning in a pillowcase!) who was my 18-year shadow, to a cat now who is very certain people are only valuable as food providers! Each cat has been an experience, and a source of joy and laughter.

But over the past 30 years, I have never made complete peace with litterboxes. Dogs, to me, are somewhat easy. They are eating or not. They are drinking or not. They are urinating or not; defecating or not. Cats are a totally different story.

I follow the guidance of one litterbox per cat plus one extra. I have them located in different places. Some are covered, some not. I have found a litter that everyone seems to like. From there, nothing is simple. Most urine and feces end up in the litterboxes. If I see loose stool, or blood, or urine out of the litterbox, it can be hard to know who did it. Vomit can look like stool. Stool can look like a hairball … It’s a puzzle. One way to figure out who’s having a problem is to isolate each cat with its own litter box for a few days.

