ASK THE VETS: Listening with a stethoscope can reveal much

Last week’s column began discussing what is involved in a veterinarian’s physical examination of a patient. Using my personal examination technique, we have already evaluated general metabolic measurements, structures of the head, musculoskeletal system, and general neurologic function. Now let’s rejoin the examination in progress:
Next, I examine the pet’s skin. As the largest organ of the body, the skin can be an indicator of systemic illness or dietary insufficiencies. Of course, it also has plenty of problems itself: parasites, tumors, and infections, just to name a few. As I move along the skin, I also palpate each of the accessible peripheral lymph nodes. The lymphatic system can alert me to pay particular attention to a region of the body for infection, inflammation, or cancer.
Usually, my systematic evaluation of skin, joints, and lymph nodes has led me to the tail end of the animal. I take the opportunity to examine the excretory and genital structures. Infections, masses and even parasites can be lurking in these parts.
In patients of sufficient size that are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms, I typically don the feared latex glove for a rectal examination. In intact males, I palpate the prostate gland. In both dogs and cats, I evaluate the anal sacs for impaction or infection.
Moving back to more glamorous regions, I carefully palpate the abdomen. In a cooperative patient, a doctor with sufficient training can feel the liver margins, spleen, kidneys, urinary bladder, stomach, small intestines, and colon. Sometimes, masses or foreign bodies will be detected during this portion of the examination. I also pay careful attention to an animal’s reaction as I palpate near each organ. A pain response may be an indication of disease.
I save my favorite portion of the exam for last. Thorough auscultation (fancy way of saying “listening with a stethoscope”) of the chest can reveal much about the health of an animal. The traditional stethoscope has two sides—a diaphragm for higher-pitched sounds and a bell for lower-pitched sounds. Some stethoscopes are capable of picking up both ranges by applying different levels of pressure to the head. A thorough diagnostician will evaluate the full range of sound in multiple locations around the chest and airways.
When listening, I ask myself what is the heart rate and respiratory rate? Is there increased effort to inhale or exhale? Are there abnormal sounds in the lung fields? Are there wheezes or crackles? Are some sounds I hear muffled in some areas and stronger in others? Is the heart rhythm steady and regular? Does it match with the peripheral pulse? Can I hear each of the sets of valves closing normally? Is there abnormal turbulence in the blood flow (i.e. a murmur)? If so, where is it the loudest? What is its pitch? All of these observations can lead a diagnostician to many conclusions.
Once the physical examination is complete, the veterinarian will use the results to guide the next step in the visit. If there are abnormalities detected, additional diagnostic tests may be recommended or treatment may be prescribed. If the purpose of the visit is for preventive care, the veterinarian will converse with the owner to assess the individual pet’s lifestyle and risk factors.
Specific screening tests, vaccinations, and/or parasite prevention protocols may be recommended based on the pet’s age, breed, lifestyle, health status, and home geography. In our practice, we make a point to assess nutrition and make recommendations as part of every wellness visit.
Many people underestimate the importance of regular physical examinations. Traditionally, many folks think of vaccines as the main function of a trip to the veterinarian. I hope that the detailed description over the past two weeks has demonstrated the wealth of information that is obtained during a thorough physical examination. This information may just help your veterinarian detect a problem even before symptoms develop.
In many cases, this early detection can prevent unnecessary suffering or serious illness for your pet. In the long run, it is also likely to protect your wallet from more costly treatments that tend to be required when diseases are detected later.
Dr. Michael Watts founded Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.