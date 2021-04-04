ASK THE VETS: Listening with a stethoscope can reveal much

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I save my favorite portion of the exam for last. Thorough auscultation (fancy way of saying “listening with a stethoscope”) of the chest can reveal much about the health of an animal. The traditional stethoscope has two sides—a diaphragm for higher-pitched sounds and a bell for lower-pitched sounds. Some stethoscopes are capable of picking up both ranges by applying different levels of pressure to the head. A thorough diagnostician will evaluate the full range of sound in multiple locations around the chest and airways.

When listening, I ask myself what is the heart rate and respiratory rate? Is there increased effort to inhale or exhale? Are there abnormal sounds in the lung fields? Are there wheezes or crackles? Are some sounds I hear muffled in some areas and stronger in others? Is the heart rhythm steady and regular? Does it match with the peripheral pulse? Can I hear each of the sets of valves closing normally? Is there abnormal turbulence in the blood flow (i.e. a murmur)? If so, where is it the loudest? What is its pitch? All of these observations can lead a diagnostician to many conclusions.