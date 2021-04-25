ASK THE VETS: My dog is peeing in the house. What’s wrong?

One of the most common appointments and calls our clinic gets is about a dog that is usually house trained, urinating in the house. There are several reasons that a dog’s bladder or urinary system can be affected causing a normally well-trained dog to have some slip ups.
The simplest urinary problem we see in dogs is urinary tract infections. Urinary tract infections occur when bacteria from the skin or hair migrate up into the bladder and establish infection. This is usually seen in female dogs since they squat to urinate outside and have a shorter urethra for the bacteria to travel. Male dogs can get urinary tract infections; it is just not quite as common.
Typical signs you would see at home would be accidents in the house, asking to go outside more frequently, your pet not able to hold his or her bladder as long, blood in the urine, and sometimes your pet will lick because it can feel irritating. The way to diagnose a urinary tract infection is with a thorough history, physical exam, and a urinalysis to look for bacteria, red blood cells, bacteria, or crystals in that urine. If your dog has an infection, antibiotics are the treatment for usually one to two weeks. At the end of that time, rechecking a urine sample to be sure the infection is gone is recommended.
Some dogs are more prone to urinary tract infections and they can be a recurrent problem. If that is the case, work with your veterinarian to come up with a maintenance plan to keep your pet’s bladder as healthy as possible. That may include a change in diet, addition of supplements, grooming changes, or even surgery to alter abnormal anatomy.
The next condition I will go over is bladder stones, which is not as common as urinary tract infections, but we do see fairly often. There are several types of bladder stones dogs can get; some of those stones are due to chronic infections leading to crystals congregating to form stones, metabolic abnormalities or even breed predispositions. Symptoms of bladder stones are very similar to urinary tract infections. We usually see blood in the urine, and frequently infections will return shortly after one is cleared up. Bladder stones are typically diagnosed by X-ray or ultrasound.
There are some stones that are not visible on radiographs, in which case we can use ultrasound to visualize those. Treatment depends on the type of stone a dog has. If the stone is due to infections, called a struvite stone, those can usually be dissolved with a urinary diet and long-term antibiotics. Other stones cannot be dissolved and have to be removed surgically. If the pet is not symptomatic and the stones are found incidentally, surgery is not always needed right away.
If your dog is having recurrent infections or is having urinary symptoms due to the stone, surgery is the quickest way to get the stones out. The stones can be sent to a lab to be evaluated to determine the exact composition so you and your veterinarian can come up with a plan to prevent recurrence.
The last condition we see quite often is urinary incontinence. This is seen in older, spayed females most frequently, but can be seen in males. The most common sign is urine leakage or urinating in his or her bed, and the dog has no real control of it.
We hear commonly that the dog wakes up and there is urine in the bed, and the dog was completely unaware. This is diagnosed by a conversation between you and your veterinarian. A urinalysis and blood work are recommended to rule out other conditions older dogs may develop. The treatment is medications to tighten the muscle that holds the bladder closed.
If you are noticing any of these symptoms in your dog, please call your veterinarian to get your dog examined.
Dr. Hunter Hamblen is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.