ASK THE VETS: My dog is peeing in the house. What’s wrong?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next condition I will go over is bladder stones, which is not as common as urinary tract infections, but we do see fairly often. There are several types of bladder stones dogs can get; some of those stones are due to chronic infections leading to crystals congregating to form stones, metabolic abnormalities or even breed predispositions. Symptoms of bladder stones are very similar to urinary tract infections. We usually see blood in the urine, and frequently infections will return shortly after one is cleared up. Bladder stones are typically diagnosed by X-ray or ultrasound.

There are some stones that are not visible on radiographs, in which case we can use ultrasound to visualize those. Treatment depends on the type of stone a dog has. If the stone is due to infections, called a struvite stone, those can usually be dissolved with a urinary diet and long-term antibiotics. Other stones cannot be dissolved and have to be removed surgically. If the pet is not symptomatic and the stones are found incidentally, surgery is not always needed right away.

If your dog is having recurrent infections or is having urinary symptoms due to the stone, surgery is the quickest way to get the stones out. The stones can be sent to a lab to be evaluated to determine the exact composition so you and your veterinarian can come up with a plan to prevent recurrence.