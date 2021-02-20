ASK THE VETS: Please don't neglect your pet's teeth

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In veterinary patients, we also see links between periodontal disease and damage to the kidneys and liver. In dogs and cats with gum inflammation, showers of bacteria frequently jet through the blood stream. The average patient will have a positive blood culture every 10 days. These bacterial showers have been definitively linked to reduced life span. Regular dental care may add anywhere from two to five years to the life of your family pet!

In clinical practice, I see pets without regular dental care getting “old” at much younger ages than in other pets. Owners just convince themselves that their 12-year-old cat’s kidney failure is just a product of age or nature. In reality, many of these pets could have lived longer, happier lives with regular dental care.

To quote the U.S. Surgeon General again, “oral health is related to well-being and quality of life … Oral and craniofacial diseases and conditions contribute to compromised ability to bite, chew, and swallow foods; limitations in food selection; and poor nutrition … Oral-facial pain, as a symptom of untreated dental and oral problems and as a condition in and of itself, is a major source of diminished quality of life.”