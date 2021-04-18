ASK THE VETS: Progress in treating cats' heart disease

I started veterinary school in 1997. I don’t know when I saw my first “saddle thrombus,” but it was before then.
Cats get this, and it occurs when a blood clot is thrown from the heart and ends up wedged into the 2 arteries which supply the legs with oxygenated blood. Anyone familiar with the TV show “House MD” will remember the extreme pain in his leg from having a clot on the arterial side of the vasculature. Cats that come in with this are often screaming in pain.
I had my first job in veterinary medicine, long before veterinary school, in the mid 80’s. Where I worked, we had one of the few boarded cardiologists come in one to two times a month to see heart patients. Having this vet available was unusual, and provided expertise that had not been readily available before. But I remember those days with a great deal of sadness.
While that cardiologist could diagnose many problems, there were few treatments available, and I saw many of those wonderful animals die quickly from heart disease. Interestingly, not one of the cardiac patients was a cat.
We are all familiar with the appearance of an EKG strip, whether we’ve seen one in person or just on TV. These strips reflect the electrical activity in a heart, and indicate if there is a problem with the heart. When we listen to hearts, we listen for the rhythm and for murmurs, which indicate a problem with the valves—which are the doorways between the chambers of the heart and the great vessels running in and out of the heart.
For dogs, these are reliable ways to find early heart disease. And today, the availability of cardiac ultrasounds (an echocardiogram) has catapulted the diagnosis of heart conditions far from my experience in the 80’s. We are catching heart disease much earlier, and we have very effective drugs with which to treat it.
Unfortunately, cats are a bit more secretive with heart disease. It can be extremely challenging to hear a murmur; an EKG on a cat is not particularly reliable; and cats often do not show the same activity changes that a dog might. For this reason, we say that cats often have silent heart disease. Since the treatments used in dogs are available for use in cats, we have great results when we find and treat early heart disease in cats.
That screaming cat with a thrown blood clot most likely had an undiagnosed condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM for short). This is a common problem in cats – most likely related to genetics—and means that some of the heart muscle is enlarged and thickened, changing how the heart works, creating disturbances in the blood itself and causing clots to form. In the past, unless there was a change in heart rate or rhythm, HCM was difficult to determine. Today, we have much better tools.
Routinely, we monitor blood pressure in our cats. We start early with this practice, sometimes even working with kittens, so the adult cat is unconcerned about having this done. Increasing blood pressure can be indicative of a problem other than high blood pressure (which is its own concern). Additionally, we run a value on our bloodwork, including pre-anesthetic screens, that evaluates if the cardiac muscle changes/increases in size.
These two measurements, allowing us to monitor trends, help us decide whether an echocardiogram is indicated. This brief, non-invasive procedure is the best way to evaluate hearts and determine appropriate treatment. These tools extend animals’ lives and the quality of that life.
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.