ASK THE VETS: Progress in treating cats' heart disease

I started veterinary school in 1997. I don’t know when I saw my first “saddle thrombus,” but it was before then.

Cats get this, and it occurs when a blood clot is thrown from the heart and ends up wedged into the 2 arteries which supply the legs with oxygenated blood. Anyone familiar with the TV show “House MD” will remember the extreme pain in his leg from having a clot on the arterial side of the vasculature. Cats that come in with this are often screaming in pain.

I had my first job in veterinary medicine, long before veterinary school, in the mid 80’s. Where I worked, we had one of the few boarded cardiologists come in one to two times a month to see heart patients. Having this vet available was unusual, and provided expertise that had not been readily available before. But I remember those days with a great deal of sadness.

While that cardiologist could diagnose many problems, there were few treatments available, and I saw many of those wonderful animals die quickly from heart disease. Interestingly, not one of the cardiac patients was a cat.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}