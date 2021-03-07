ASK THE VETS: Routine screenings prolong our pets' lives

As veterinary medicine advances and we have more testing capabilities at our fingertips, it can become overwhelming as a pet owner when it comes to health screenings. I will go over some of the most common health screenings we provide and why they are important for our four-legged family members.

Blood work has been available to veterinarians for quite some time, but we have more and more data on what to do with changes or abnormalities on those values. This is not a comprehensive list of what we test for, but it is the general concept.

One of the more common conditions we see in older dogs and especially cats is chronic kidney disease, in which we see elevation of kidney values on routine blood work screening. We screen for 3 kidney values, BUN, Creatinine and SDMA. Those values are used in conjunction with a urinalysis to get a complete picture of kidney health.

The kidneys main jobs are to concentrate urine and remove waste products from the body. When a kidney is damaged, concentrating ability of the urine is the first indicator we see that the kidneys are not functioning completely, so we see a loss of concentrating ability at 2/3 loss of functional kidney cells. That is a lot of lost function before we see any changes! We do not see changes in BUN or creatinine until the kidneys are down to 25% of their functional capacity!