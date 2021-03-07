ASK THE VETS: Routine screenings prolong our pets' lives

As veterinary medicine advances and we have more testing capabilities at our fingertips, it can become overwhelming as a pet owner when it comes to health screenings. I will go over some of the most common health screenings we provide and why they are important for our four-legged family members.
Blood work has been available to veterinarians for quite some time, but we have more and more data on what to do with changes or abnormalities on those values. This is not a comprehensive list of what we test for, but it is the general concept.
One of the more common conditions we see in older dogs and especially cats is chronic kidney disease, in which we see elevation of kidney values on routine blood work screening. We screen for 3 kidney values, BUN, Creatinine and SDMA. Those values are used in conjunction with a urinalysis to get a complete picture of kidney health.
The kidneys main jobs are to concentrate urine and remove waste products from the body. When a kidney is damaged, concentrating ability of the urine is the first indicator we see that the kidneys are not functioning completely, so we see a loss of concentrating ability at 2/3 loss of functional kidney cells. That is a lot of lost function before we see any changes! We do not see changes in BUN or creatinine until the kidneys are down to 25% of their functional capacity!
SDMA has become readily available in the last few years and we can see increase in that with 40% loss of kidney function which gives us so much more time to add in therapeutics to keep the kidneys functioning as long as possible. The sooner we catch kidney disease, we can change diet, or add in supplements to slow that progression. With the urinalysis we can also catch protein loss from the kidneys which is another factor in kidney disease that has huge implications if caught early. The sooner we slow down protein loss from the kidneys, the less long-term effects we see. The more protein that is lost and the more protein that is pushed through kidney cells where it is not supposed to go, it causes irreversible damage to those cells so its an uphill battle at that point.
We have the ability to monitor thyroid values in our older cats as and dogs. This is particularly important in older cats, as they can get hyperthyroidism, or a fast thyroid as they age. Signs of a cat with hyperthyroidism can range from vomiting, diarrhea, increased appetite, weight loss, and increased activity. A fast thyroid can affect almost every organ in the body from the liver, the kidneys and especially the heart. A consistently increased thyroid causes overstimulation to the heart and can lead to irreversible damage to the heart in the form of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Early detection of hyperthyroid can prevent heart disease from forming and mitigate effects on other organs as well.
As humans, we are used to having our blood pressure checked at every doctor’s appointment we go to. As our pets get older, they can also develop high blood pressure, or hypertension, just like us. It is well known that hypertension has negative effects on almost every organ and body system in people, the same is true for dogs and cats. We can see kidney damage, blindness and worsening of heart disease with unregulated high blood pressure. Routine screening of blood pressure allows us to intervene before there are changes to other areas of the body.
This is obviously a brief overview of all the screenings we have at our disposal and your veterinarian can work with you to come up with a comprehensive plan for your family member to keep them as healthy as possible!
Dr. Hunter Hamblen is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.