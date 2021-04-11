ASK THE VETS: What happens when my pet leaves the hospital?

So, how many of you have had either surgery or hospitalization for a major illness?
I’ll raise my hand; I’ve had both. It influences how I think about post-hospitalization care. And it influences what I want you to consider.
I still have people tell me that, “It’s only a dog/cat.” Dogs and cats have the same tissue, similar nerves, and similar chemical processes to humans. It is extremely reasonable that they perceive pain much as we do. Just like my brother and I have different pain tolerances, animals show differences.
But it is an extremely good idea to treat them for pain rather than hoping they aren’t feeling it. Additionally, the anesthesia drugs we use—as well as medications for illness—are often similar or identical to those used in human medicine. These drugs can leave your animal tired, disoriented, constipated, nauseous, or with loose stool.
When your animal leaves the hospital, it is with the medical opinion that they are okay to recover at home. That is when your job starts, and your piece of the process is essential to their recovery. Surgery recuperation and recovery from major illness are different, but they share some important similarities. I’ll start with the similarities:
We want you to be sure that they are eating and drinking, urinating and defecating, and improving daily. This, while sounding simple, is one of the most important things you can do at home. In the hospital, these things are monitored by veterinarians and technicians regularly throughout the day as an indicator that your animal is not painful, that he or she is recovering from any illness or anesthetics used, that they are feeling better.
At home, you should set up a system where you are completely aware of these things for about one week after discharge. Any changes noted should be brought to your veterinary team’s attention. We would much rather have you ask questions than to have your animal face a downturn.
You may also want to shift the cat or dog food you normally feed. Ask about that at discharge. I personally have never gotten out of the hospital and felt like living on salad, which is a large part of my regular diet. Instead, I find something gentler on my body much more appetizing. Your veterinary team will be happy to discuss options with you.
When your animal has been hospitalized for illness, any small downturns can be important and should be communicated sooner rather than later. The same is true with non-routine surgeries—bladder stone removal, foreign body removal, orthopedic procedures, and exploratories.
The differences are mostly for those recovering from surgery. With surgery, for about 5 – 7 days the incision sutures are what is holding the tissues together. After that, the healing tissues are doing more and more of the work. For that 5 – 7 day period, paying attention to the incision is necessary. Any swelling, discharge, or discoloration needs to be noted and then communicated to the veterinarian.
Additionally, your animal must be prevented from licking or chewing at the incision. Just like us, the tissue begins to itch like crazy at about four days, and it can be challenging to prevent that behavior. Ask for tips if you begin to see this.
Whether your animal has had surgery or has been hospitalized for minor or major illness, they need more care, attention and support than normal. It will take time for them to recover, from days to weeks to months.
If you have questions, never hesitate to ask.
Dr. Betty Myers is a veterinarian with Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.