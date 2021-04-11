ASK THE VETS: What happens when my pet leaves the hospital?

So, how many of you have had either surgery or hospitalization for a major illness?

I’ll raise my hand; I’ve had both. It influences how I think about post-hospitalization care. And it influences what I want you to consider.

I still have people tell me that, “It’s only a dog/cat.” Dogs and cats have the same tissue, similar nerves, and similar chemical processes to humans. It is extremely reasonable that they perceive pain much as we do. Just like my brother and I have different pain tolerances, animals show differences.

But it is an extremely good idea to treat them for pain rather than hoping they aren’t feeling it. Additionally, the anesthesia drugs we use—as well as medications for illness—are often similar or identical to those used in human medicine. These drugs can leave your animal tired, disoriented, constipated, nauseous, or with loose stool.

When your animal leaves the hospital, it is with the medical opinion that they are okay to recover at home. That is when your job starts, and your piece of the process is essential to their recovery. Surgery recuperation and recovery from major illness are different, but they share some important similarities. I’ll start with the similarities: