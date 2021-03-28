ASK THE VETS: What to expect when your pet gets an exam

What exactly are you looking for during an examination?

A good physical examination is the single most valuable diagnostic tool for any doctor. For someone with a thorough understanding of normal anatomy and a well-tuned ability to observe carefully, a physical examination can reveal a great deal about the health of a patient. Each veterinarian may approach the physical examination in a different order or style. However, a thorough examination is sure to evaluate all of the following parts at some point during the process.

A physical examination begins with gathering some basic metabolic information about. A pet’s weight, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiratory rate are recorded, sometimes by a technician or assistant. In my practice, we also routinely scan for a microchip as a means of identification and to be sure one that is implanted still works. In older pets, those with certain medical conditions, or those on certain medications, we also check a systolic blood pressure reading.