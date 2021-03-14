ASK THE VETS: Yes, dogs can have allergies, too

I routinely see pet owners underdosing their dogs using human Benadryl. Too low of a dose will not be effective. Any medication, even over-the-counter ones, should only be give to pets after consultation with a veterinarian.

Traditionally, veterinarians relied upon steroids to treat severe allergies. These drugs are inexpensive and effective, but come with a very, very long list of serious side effects. Most people know that steroids cause excessive thirst, excessive urination, increased appetite, and weight gain. However, steroids are also associated with more serious problems, including diabetes, liver damage, heart disease, kidney damage, hair loss, tendon weakening, infections, cancer, and behavior changes, including aggression.

When steroids are absolutely required, veterinarians try to use the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible period of time. Using other treatments in conjunction with steroid treatments can help in that effort.

One modern alternative to steroids is Apoquel, a pill that blocks proteins that trigger allergic symptoms. Apoquel is highly effective, sometimes even working in dogs when steroids did not help. More importantly, it has significantly fewer side effects than steroids. When a dog needs allergy medications for more than a week or so each year, I frequently prescribe Apoquel.