BLACKMON: We can’t teach history without ‘divisive concepts’

“EDUCATION has life-shaping power, and our educational system should instill in Virginia students a love for lifelong learning … We must enable our students to take risks, to think differently, to imagine, and to see conversations regarding art, science, and history as a place where they have a voice.

“… the foundation of our educational system should be built on teaching our students how to think for themselves. Virginia must renew its commitment to teaching our children the value of freedom of thought and diversity of ideas. We must equip our teachers to teach our students the entirety of our history—both good and bad … Only then will we realize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream that our children “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

—from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 1, “ENDING THE USE OF INHERENTLY DIVISIVE CONCEPTS, INCLUDING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, AND RESTORING EXCELLENCE IN K-12 PUBLIC EDUCATION IN THE COMMONWEALTH”

THIS part of Gov. Youngkin’s Executive Order is correct.

It is from the “Importance of the Initiative” section, the part that places the EO in context and explains why it matters. The EO goes on to assert that the elimination of divisive concepts from curriculum and instructional materials will help to meet this vision. This is where the rationale crumbles, for divisive concepts and discussions about controversial topics are essential to meeting these sweeping goals.

To nurture lifelong learners, as the governor wishes, we must engage them in meaningful conversations that challenge them and teach them how to look at the world critically. This includes conversations about race, gender, and more—topics that, according to Gov. Youngkin, are divisive. Why must these be included? Because not to include them is to deny important parts of life that children think about and that are important to all of us.

These are not settings for “political indoctrination.” They are moments when adults can model and teach how to listen to other perspectives, consider new ideas, and discuss controversial things in respectful ways. How will students learn to “think for themselves” and “see conversations as a place where they have a voice” if they don’t practice that? How can our children have “freedom of thought” and value “a diversity of ideas” if they are not introduced to multiple perspectives in their classrooms?

We cannot “teach the entirety of history,” as the executive order requires, without divisive concepts. The entirety of history must, by definition, include the perspectives of individuals whose points of view have historically been silenced or misrepresented.

For example, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.—quoted in the EO—is now revered as a social visionary. But during his life, he was an extraordinarily divisive figure and was considered a radical. The FBI tried to destroy him. Does the EO make the teaching of his life and work unacceptable?

The executive order’s message is that classrooms should be apolitical. We should all agree that political indoctrination does not belong in schools, but teaching is always political because it involves people and relationships and society.

If we understand this, if we embrace that teaching is a human endeavor and not an objective one, we can focus on creating classroom and school communities that support respectful discourse, value diversity, and provide educational opportunities for all students.

And yes, this must include the teaching of “divisive concepts.” Without them, students cannot receive the education that Gov. Youngkin says they deserve.

Culpeper County resident Laurel Blackmon, who holds a doctorate in curriculum and instruction, is education chair of the NAACP’s Culpeper Branch 7058.