CATHY DYSON: Wrapping up a year of COVID-19 coverage

I’ve been called an angel and a traitor.

One reader kindly said I was a lifeline for COVID-19 information while another accused me of having an obsession with virus statistics. The latter said my reports were similar to daily stories about body counts from Vietnam.

Many of those who phoned or emailed with comments about what I call the V&V—virus and vaccine—have had lots to say about the use of masks and outbreaks at local places, the state’s regulations and its plans to get shots into arms. Few wanted their names used, even when their remarks were less than scandalous, and I’m grateful to those who agreed to be interviewed.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned during the past year of covering the health aspect of the pandemic—and trust me, I’ve learned lots—it’s that there are a ton of opinions about this virus, and some of them still surprise me. I’ll never understand how opinions about a contagious disease were tied to political parties.

But that’s a separate issue for someone with more energy and brain power than I. The last year has zapped both, and it’s a good thing I’ve been working from home since March 17. I’m not sure I’d have the energy for the 30-minute commute to the office.