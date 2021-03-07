CATHY DYSON: Wrapping up a year of COVID-19 coverage

I’ve been called an angel and a traitor.
One reader kindly said I was a lifeline for COVID-19 information while another accused me of having an obsession with virus statistics. The latter said my reports were similar to daily stories about body counts from Vietnam.
Many of those who phoned or emailed with comments about what I call the V&V—virus and vaccine—have had lots to say about the use of masks and outbreaks at local places, the state’s regulations and its plans to get shots into arms. Few wanted their names used, even when their remarks were less than scandalous, and I’m grateful to those who agreed to be interviewed.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned during the past year of covering the health aspect of the pandemic—and trust me, I’ve learned lots—it’s that there are a ton of opinions about this virus, and some of them still surprise me. I’ll never understand how opinions about a contagious disease were tied to political parties.
But that’s a separate issue for someone with more energy and brain power than I. The last year has zapped both, and it’s a good thing I’ve been working from home since March 17. I’m not sure I’d have the energy for the 30-minute commute to the office.
As best I can recall—because at times I think I have COVID-related brain fog without ever having COVID—I’ve worked in the office once in the last year, on election night. I’ve spent the rest of my work hours in the spare bedroom, which my companion, Lou, had adorned with deer heads and turkey tails before I claimed the space. I’ve joked that I have so many eyes watching me that I don’t need an editor looking over my shoulder.
I’ve added a few personal touches—pictures of and artwork by the grandchildren as well as a few plaques—and that’s helped. I miss co-workers such as fellow reporter Rob Hedelt and being out and about. Seeing people where they live has always been one of the best parts of my job. It provides a much more complete picture than a phone interview.
But we all do what we must during a pandemic, and I’m more than grateful to do my job from home and that my phone’s hotspot provides the needed connectivity. That’s another thing the virus has highlighted—the digital divide, in terms of those who lack access to the internet or the skills to navigate it.
It’s a reminder that we’re not all plugged in 24/7, and that some who need the vaccine the most—the elderly—are the least equipped to sign up for it. I’ve heard from many who are absolutely distraught, or lost, at the prospect of knowing what they need to do, no matter how many stories have been written, flyers distributed or tips posted. It’s kind of heartbreaking.
Several readers have sworn they’ve seen my name listed as the person to call for help, and I know they’ve seen instead the blurb at the end of each story that gives contact information.
Often, during my nightly calls to my 84-year-old mom, I grumble about how much time I’ve spent returning phone calls and repeating the same information as if I’m a call-center operator. I don’t necessarily mind doing it, it’s just so time-consuming, when am I supposed to get my work done?
My wise mother has pointed out that not everyone has family members to look out for them and what a struggle it must be to go it alone.
So I think about whose parent I might be dealing with when I share information about open registrations or closed clinics. I was on the line with a woman about a weather-related cancellation when her husband yelled from the background, “You are an angel for calling us back.”
It made me realize how desperate people are for human contact, to hear a live voice on the other end.
Early on in the pandemic, when a person emailed to call me a traitor, I was glad I couldn’t hear his voice. He chastised me for using the state’s definition of a virus outbreak—Was I supposed to make up my own?—and said I was a traitor who should be treated as such.
I was more than happy to hit the delete button on that one.
Most people who’ve reached out with questions or suggestions have been grateful there’s still a local newspaper that provides needed information, especially during a medical crisis. And that’s another thing I’m thankful for as the pandemic enters a second year: that this newspaper is still among us, and that you are, too. Take care and stay safe.
Cathy Dyson is a reporter and columnist for The (Fredericksburg) Free Lance-Star