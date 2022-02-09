CHARLES JAMESON: US military history: Blacks have served honorably for centuries

Never did I realize how little I knew of the United States of America’s founding until being inducted into the Sons of the American Revolution.

My induction was at the site of the Culpeper Minute Men’s greatest battle in Great Bridge, Va. That morning, while waiting for the event to begin, I read about Billy Flora, a free African American from Norfolk who played a major role in defeating the British on Dec. 9, 1775 and is listed as one of the heroes of this victory.

Then, after hearing some of our members relate other stories of American Indians as well as free and enslaved Africans and African Americans fighting during Revolutionary times, I was compelled to go on a research mission to find out more. My only regret is having to resort to searching for this American History in other sources, such as African American History.

Although Black militiamen fought at Concord and Lexington in April of 1775, state legislators and the Continental Congress forbade the enlistment of free Blacks and slaves in Nov., 1775. Many White Americans opposed Black militiamen for fear of an armed uprising.

However, in January of 1776 Gen. George Washington allowed the re-enlistment of Black soldiers. Despite regulations, Black soldiers from almost every state were mustered into the American forces. Twice as many were lured to the British side, with the promise of receiving freedom sooner.

Within a couple years the Colonies realized they were not going to meet their enlistment quota. Northern states began to recruit free and eventually enslaved African Americans. In many cases slaves were offered their freedom in exchange for their service. Some states allowed slaveholders to send slaves to the front lines in their place, or to collect their enlistment bounties.

Many African Americans signed up for the duration, mostly 3 to 5-year terms, while their White counterparts could sign up for 6-month to 1-year tours. The African American was fighting with the same battle cry of “Give me Liberty or Give me Death,” plus the want of freedom.

After the American Revolution African Americans were pushed out of the military with the Federal Militia Acts of 1792, specifically prohibiting Black service in the Army. In the War of 1812 the Navy did not adhere to this law, as African Americans represented 20 percent of the Naval Force. There were free African Americans who served. Billy Flora returned to fight in 1812 with his same musket from the Revolutionary War.

When the American Civil War broke out in 1861, many African Americans fled behind Union lines, becoming unofficial troops and laborers. Women were employed as cooks, nurses, laundresses and performed other services. This all became official in 1862 with the passage of the Confiscation Act, which freed the slaves of rebellious slave owners, and the Militia Act, which allowed the President to use the former slaves as soldiers.

President Lincoln was initially reluctant, but this all changed with the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 which declared freedom for all slaves in Confederate states. More than 186,000 African Americans, including 94,000 former slaves from the Confederate states, fought for the Union Army and the United States Flag.

Charlie Wright, an escaped slave from Culpeper Court House, passed along information about Confederate troop movements, allowing the Union to take the high ground at Gettysburg, a critical turning point of the Civil War.

From 1866 to 1891 more than 5,000 African American soldiers, guarding our western frontier, were known as the Buffalo Soldiers. They fought in the bloodiest and best-known Battle of San Juan Hill, during which most of the difficult fighting fell to them.

In World War I, more than 1.2 million African Americans responded to the draft. Their enlistment rate was high, as was their desire to serve on the front lines. However, military leaders believed they were best suited for labor-intensive service positions. Still, worthy contributions were made to America’s war effort. One outstanding example was the 369th Infantry (known as the “Harlem Hellfighters”) which served on the front lines longer than any other American unit in the war.

World War II followed, with this letter from President Franklin D. Roosevelt to NAACP President, Arthur B. Spingarn, in 1940: “Your government has supreme confidence in the unflinching loyalty the Negro has shown from Boston Common to Flanders Field, and is inspired by such traditions. I know our Negro citizens will not hesitate to pledge their allegiance anew, in the ominous days to the cause of liberty.”

This resulted in 2.5 million African Americans registered for the draft. By the end of the war, 992 Black pilots had been trained and more than 1 million had served. None would receive the Medal of Honor until 1992, when President Bill Clinton honored seven men with the award; all but one of them posthumously.

In response to racial unrest in 1946 President Harry S. Truman formed a committee to study the problem. In response the Army replaced segregated training programs with integrated courses. When Congress received the final directive from the president’s committee on civil rights, it refused to act on the recommendations to integrate the military. In response Truman issued Executive Order 9981, directing equal treatment to Black service members. In 1954 the Army became the last to fully integrate.

Though discrimination certainly persisted within the services, the Vietnam War was the first conflict since the Revolutionary War in which White and Black soldiers were fully integrated. In addition the selective use of conscription (the draft) during the conflict led to a significant rise in African American draftees. In 1967 African Americans made up 11% of the population, but were more than 16% who served.

Today the proportion of African American servicemen eclipse that of the general population (13%) with 15% in the Air Force, 21% Army, 17% Navy and only the Marines falling below the average at 10%. Among these, more than 13% are commissioned officers who graduated from a service academy, and nearly 17% hold doctorates, speaking to the tremendous progress made over the course of the two-century journey toward racial integration of the U.S. military.

Charles Jameson, a resident of Culpeper and military veteran of Vietnam, is historian and past president of Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution.