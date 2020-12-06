CLEARY: Anti-police agenda a loser for Democrats

As a prosecutor, I firmly disagree with commonwealth’s attorneys deliberately disobeying the law. The job of a prosecutor, as embodied by the oath we take, is to uphold the law. Of course, there is always discretion, but that does not come in the form of ignoring crimes which are inconvenient, or we take personal issue with.

Taking their words and actions in concert, Democrats have been advocating for a completely new system, one in which non-legislators legislate, where all police officers have nefarious motives and, therefore, we must start from scratch. But what does that look like at the end of the day?

Fortunately, we have an answer. Although mainstream news media claim to be fair and balanced, the image of a post-police, decriminalized society hardly makes the news.

Portland, Ore., which recently decriminalized all drugs, has experienced rioting of some kind nearly every day from the start of May until the end of September. Although some vandalism is still occurring, it became less frequent in October, and subsided after the November elections.

Part of the reason, one could assume, that CNN and others aren’t showing footage of Portland is because it’s not the shining city on the hill that we seek. Sadly, and closer to home, Monument Avenue in Richmond has not fared much better.