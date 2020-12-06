CLEARY: Anti-police agenda a loser for Democrats

Shortly after November’s election results were official, news reports about a conference call involving Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger revealed Democratic insecurities that Republicans should capitalize on.
During the call, Spanberger—now nearing the start of her second term—warned Democrats that embracing “socialism” and “defunding the police” would surely lead to defeat in the next midterm elections. This is one of few areas in which Congresswoman Spanberger and I agree.
In the last eight months, defunding the police has become a new mantle for liberals, creating the illusion that anyone who is pro-law enforcement must also be pro-Trump. While certainly those groups share some overlap in a Venn diagram, the vast majority of Americans still rely on someone responding when they pick up the phone and dial 911.
Our society is entirely premised on the rule of law. We must have governing bodies to enforce laws, or there is no sense in having laws at all. Close observers have likely noticed a changing of the guard when it comes to law enforcement from a prosecutor’s perspective.
Last year, with the help of $2 million from mega-donor George Soros, a number of new-wave Virginia prosecutors with “progressive” agendas dominated at the polls, ousting stalwarts who had held the office of commonwealth’s attorney for decades. Since then, there has been a de facto decriminalization of a number of offenses, most notably drug possessions and any other crimes deemed “victimless.”
As a prosecutor, I firmly disagree with commonwealth’s attorneys deliberately disobeying the law. The job of a prosecutor, as embodied by the oath we take, is to uphold the law. Of course, there is always discretion, but that does not come in the form of ignoring crimes which are inconvenient, or we take personal issue with.
Taking their words and actions in concert, Democrats have been advocating for a completely new system, one in which non-legislators legislate, where all police officers have nefarious motives and, therefore, we must start from scratch. But what does that look like at the end of the day?
Fortunately, we have an answer. Although mainstream news media claim to be fair and balanced, the image of a post-police, decriminalized society hardly makes the news.
Portland, Ore., which recently decriminalized all drugs, has experienced rioting of some kind nearly every day from the start of May until the end of September. Although some vandalism is still occurring, it became less frequent in October, and subsided after the November elections.
Part of the reason, one could assume, that CNN and others aren’t showing footage of Portland is because it’s not the shining city on the hill that we seek. Sadly, and closer to home, Monument Avenue in Richmond has not fared much better.
So why would Congresswoman Spanberger feel the need to address this on a post-election conference call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other ranking Democrats? Because, in a tight race, Spanberger recognized that this was a war the media was waging, not one that her left-leaning constituents were proud of.
Instead, like many, her supporters across the 7th Congressional District were afraid a Democratic vote meant a vote against their own personal safety. (This was a message Republicans failed to successfully harness this election cycle.)
As her new term begins, all of Congresswoman Spanberger’s Culpeper constituents should continue to encourage her to urge adherence to the rule of law. Maybe she is right to be just as afraid as we are about the systematic chipping away of law enforcement.
Maggie Cleary, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Culpeper, is vice chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. All views expressed here are solely her own.
