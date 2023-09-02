Culpeper’s sons fought and died, as well as United States troopers, on a Colonial-era road near the airport, recently dismissed by our County Administrator as an “obstruction.”

Despite Virginia state leaders recognizing the value of our county’s history by the creation of the Culpeper Battlefields State Park next year, John Egertson and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors persist in ignoring our treasured past and its potential to build our economy and inspire future generations.

Although Beverly’s Ford Road (wartime spelling) is but three miles long, it is more than 300 years old. It also played a central role in the colossal Civil War cavalry Battle of Brandy Station.

The oldest transportation artery in the county, by far, is the north-south, “Old Carolina Road.” This former Iroquois hunting path entered Culpeper from the north at Norman’s Ford on the Rappahannock River and trekked sixteen miles down to Old Raccoon Ford on the Rapidan.

Another early east-west byway, “Kirtley’s Rolling Road,” entered the county at Germanna Ford and tracked past “Madden’s Tavern” — a key stop for refreshment in the mid-1800s run by a free African American — and on into Stevensburg, continued to the base of Mount Pony, at “Georgetown” (gone), then proceeded west via today’s Chandler Street to Culpeper Court House.

In 1719, Robert Beverley patented the 13,000-acre Elkwood Tract, which comprises, principally, what is now American Battlefield Trust property and the Culpeper Regional Airport. Robert’s two sons built a plantation home, “Elkwood,” and erected a water mill (Beverley’s Mill) on Ruffin’s Run.

In order to access their lands, the Beverleys constructed a road that intersected with the Old Carolina Road, three miles south of the river. This ancient road — still called Beverly’s Ford Road — can still be followed, almost in its entirety and in its original alignment — except for the last hundred yards — north to the Rappahannock River.

It is a matter of historic distinction the first bridge to be built in Culpeper County across the Rappahannock was erected at Beverley’s Ford. In 1796, “150 Culpeper citizens” — undoubtedly led by the Beverley family — petitioned the Virginia General Assembly for a toll bridge there. Bridge advocates contended Beverley’s Ford Road was the “main road” between Culpeper and all points north, including Washington, D.C.

In 1798, “Beverley’s Road Bridge” was erected, and stood until 1810, when a flood swept it away.

Let’s fast-forward to June 9, 1863, when the largest cavalry battle of the Civil War — and the opening engagement of the Gettysburg Campaign — commenced at Beverly’s Ford. Federal attackers crossed the river, pounded south and Lt. Henry Cutler, 8th New York Cavalry, was killed directly atop the ford road, thereby becoming the first soldier killed in the Gettysburg Campaign.

Advancing Union troopers continued south on the ford road but were temporarily stymied when the brigade commander, Col. Benjamin Davis, was killed at a prominent bend in the road. That bend is still there, and still prominent.

As the battle continued throughout the day 160 years ago, heavy casualties unfolded, and on both sides. Men and horses fought and died in droves on property now owned by Culpeper County, at the Culpeper Regional Airport, and on American Battlefield Trust lands — destined next year to be part of the Virginia State Park.

You may have seen a recent Star Exponent story (Aug. 22, “Enhancing access at Culpeper Regional Airport”) regarding the Greenhouse Road Project. The story revealed the “FAA stated the grant would remove obstructions,” at the airport and the County Administrator added that the FAA “described the project this way … because at one section, Beverly Ford Road is close enough to the runway to be an obstruction itself.”

Well, in stating the obvious, Beverly’s Ford Road has not moved since the late 1700s. And if this historic roadway could talk, it might add, “By the way, I was here first and Culpeper County leaders are themselves the obstructionists.”

For those who might appreciate a Brandy Station “refresher,” please consider that the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, in the early 1990s, crassly approved two major developments that would have totally destroyed the heart of the Brandy Station Battlefield. They did not succeed, but only after a protracted fight.

So, one might understand that some of us become a bit leery when we hear the administrator refer to Beverly’s Ford Road as an “obstruction.”

It is in fact no such thing.

Hundreds of visitors already come to Culpeper County every year with the goal of walking the ground where early Americans struggled for their lives, in an attempt to understand both personal and national history. Many hundreds more visitors are expected to learn about Culpeper’s past, and come to experience it, with the establishment of the new state park.

It will be a tragedy if a three-mile stretch of land traveled on for three centuries — and key to Civil War interpretation in Culpeper — is obliterated, simply to feed the greed of a handful of men.