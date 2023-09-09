As a citizen of the town of Culpeper and resident in the Mountain Brook Estates housing development, I have a real concern about the proposed development of the Copper Ridge Data Center, adjacent to our homes across from East Chandler St.

Among some of the concerns for myself and my neighbors are the noise, traffic, loss of property values and the impact a data center complex of this size would have on the Culpeper National Cemetery. I’m also concerned about the construction traffic for this project and other future projects it could draw to the area.

At this time, Mountain Brook Estates homes are already surrounded on two sides by electric generators and the Bingham Taylor manufacturing plant, both of which can be heard throughout the development. Residents have brought concerns about these noise disruptions to the town and been told that, because these facilities predate our neighborhood, we have to live with them.

A data center campus comprised of several enormous facilities, each equipped with many cooling units and backup generators, would just add more noise.

In addition, what will happen to Mountain Brook Estate property values when the data center complex is built? Like most middle-class communities, our homes make up the majority of our family wealth.

The land has been zoned for residential and active senior communities for more than 15 years. Homeowners bought their properties with the expectation that the surrounding lands would also be residential. Had we known rezoning was even a distant possibility, many of us may not have made this our home.

Who would want to live in a neighborhood with noise and traffic pollution that no doubt will worsen should the proposed date center be allowed? Who will compensate the homeowners when the value of our properties falls?

Mostly likely traffic would increase, as Kingsbrook Road is often used as a cut through to get to the other side of town. In a recent traffic survey, it was determined that over 2,200 vehicles passed through the neighborhood of 98 homes in a seven-day period. The data center would add enormous amounts of construction traffic into the neighborhood, and even though the developer has verbally said East Chandler Street will not be used for construction traffic, so far there is no enforceable agreement with the town guaranteeing this.

A very real concern is for the integrity of the Culpeper National Cemetery. The data center developer proposes to install buffers of different types of trees. This might provide some visual screening, but will do little to shield the noise, and trees will take years to grow to a size that will provide reliable buffering. What is to protect families visiting their departed loved ones in the meantime from all the sights and sounds produced, not only during construction, but when the data center is up and operating?

The town of Culpeper needs to think about the effects a data center complex will have on its citizens and stop thinking on how much money in taxes they will prosper from.