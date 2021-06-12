ASK THE VETS: A therapeutic diet bests medication

MOST WEEKS I answer your questions in this column. This week, I have a question for you: Would you spend $100 for a bag of pet food? I find that most people instinctively answer this question in the negative. But let me ask a few related questions before you make your final decision.

If your pet has a medical condition that could be successfully treated, would you give her pills that would cost $60 each month? My experience in practice is that many people indeed spend at least that much in monthly medications for their pets. In recent years, innovative new drugs have come to the market that easily cost double that for many dogs. People are willing to spend money when they see an improvement in their pet’s health—at least when that money is going toward pills.

Given the choice between two equally expensive medications, would you want your pet to be prescribed the one with fewer potential side effects or the one with more risks?

Might you even be willing to pay a little extra for an equally effective medicine that was more natural and had nearly no chance of adverse effects?

Would you prefer to give your dog or cat pills twice a day, once a day, or zero times a day?