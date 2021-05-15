ASK THE VETS: Dog sick for three days? Get him to a vet!

Diagnosing the actual cause of glomerulonephritis requires a kidney biopsy, something that is rarely done in general practice, especially on a sick dog. Even then, whether or not the condition has been caused directly by the Lyme antigen-antibody complexes is difficult to determine for certain.

Many kinds of chronic infection and tumors can induce an immune response that leads to glomerulonephritis due to antigen-antibody complexes. Other causes of protein-losing glomerular disease include auto-immune diseases, pancreatitis, Cushing’s syndrome, and hereditary kidney problems, including amyloidosis. A dog testing positive for antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi could still have any of these other underlying conditions as the true cause of the illness. It is also possible the presence of Lyme makes another underlying condition worse.

That being said, most practicing veterinarians believe there is some contribution from Borrelia infection that leads to Lyme nephritis. I have seen about 15 dogs die from this condition, more than two-thirds of which were Labrador retrievers. Every one of them had shown some mild symptoms for at least four days, just never bad enough for the owners to make an appointment. They all took a “watch and see” approach to mild soreness, reduced appetite or intermittent limping. Then, on Day 5 or 6, the dog became really, really sick. By then, heroic medical interventions were required. All of them eventually succumbed to the disease. Any dog who is sick or sore, even mildly, for more than three days should be taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.