ASK THE VETS: Dog sick for three days? Get him to a vet!

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the second in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s edition introduced the topic of a severe form of the disease, called Lyme nephritis.
Protein loss in the urine is so bad because it indicates damage to the glomerulus, a fine meshwork of cells that form microscopic filters within the kidneys. Proteins are large molecules that should not fit through the small openings of the glomerulus. But if antigen-antibody complexes get caught in the filter, the resulting inflammation seems to blast holes in the meshwork that allow the proteins to slip through.
I like to describe the situation as a child’s plastic sieve at the beach. It should let sand through the holes, but not pennies. If you were to make a hole large enough to push pennies through, and then kept pushing the pennies through, the hole would get larger and larger. So, the proteins in the urine are not only a symptom of a serious problem, but they also do further irreversible damage to the filter. After a while, the filter will no longer be able to keep enough proteins inside the body and the blood protein levels will begin to drop, eventually leading to muscle wasting and fluid accumulation in body cavities—if the patient has not died of kidney failure first.
There is some debate among experts if Lyme disease is really the culprit for these cases.
Diagnosing the actual cause of glomerulonephritis requires a kidney biopsy, something that is rarely done in general practice, especially on a sick dog. Even then, whether or not the condition has been caused directly by the Lyme antigen-antibody complexes is difficult to determine for certain.
Many kinds of chronic infection and tumors can induce an immune response that leads to glomerulonephritis due to antigen-antibody complexes. Other causes of protein-losing glomerular disease include auto-immune diseases, pancreatitis, Cushing’s syndrome, and hereditary kidney problems, including amyloidosis. A dog testing positive for antibodies to Borrelia burgdorferi could still have any of these other underlying conditions as the true cause of the illness. It is also possible the presence of Lyme makes another underlying condition worse.
That being said, most practicing veterinarians believe there is some contribution from Borrelia infection that leads to Lyme nephritis. I have seen about 15 dogs die from this condition, more than two-thirds of which were Labrador retrievers. Every one of them had shown some mild symptoms for at least four days, just never bad enough for the owners to make an appointment. They all took a “watch and see” approach to mild soreness, reduced appetite or intermittent limping. Then, on Day 5 or 6, the dog became really, really sick. By then, heroic medical interventions were required. All of them eventually succumbed to the disease. Any dog who is sick or sore, even mildly, for more than three days should be taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.
Regardless of the presence or absence of other contributing factors, protein-losing glomerular disease is such an important issue that the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine’s consensus statement on Lyme disease recommends that all dogs living in endemic areas be tested for Borellia burgdorferi exposure annually and that Lyme-positive dogs have their urine checked for protein. Lyme-positive dogs with high levels of urine protein should be treated aggressively.
But the experts did not reach a consensus on how often asymptomatic Lyme-positive dogs should have their urine retested. Many veterinarians recommend checking urine protein every six months for the rest of the dog’s life. The full ACVIM statement can be found online at www.acvim.org/Publications/JVIM/Consensus-Statements.
Another area that did not garner consensus among the ACVIM experts was whether or not to treat dogs who test positive for antibodies to Borellia burgdorferi, yet have no symptoms or urine protein. Two-thirds did not recommend routine treatment of these patients. But there have been no carefully controlled clinical trials testing the long-term outcomes of treated and untreated asymptomatic dogs.
Until the science catches up, it remains up to the judgment of each practicing veterinarian, in consultation with each dog’s owner.
Dr. Michael J. Watts, a veterinarian, operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.