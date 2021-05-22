ASK THE VETS: Don't rely on antibody tests to dictate dog's treatment

MAY is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the third in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s column ended with the difficult question of whether or not to treat asymptomatic Lyme-positive dogs that are not shedding protein in their urine. This remains a debated topic among experts.
Some veterinarians advocate using a quantitative antibody test to help determine whether or not to treat. The levels of antibodies against the Borrelia’s C6 surface antigen are an indication of bacterial load in a dog’s body. The antibody level drops several months after infections are successfully treated.
But there are many dogs with high levels who never get sick, and some dogs develop symptoms even with low C6 antibody levels. Therefore, by itself, a quantitative C6 antibody test is not particularly helpful in determining which dogs to treat.
For what it is worth, I currently do treat asymptomatic dogs who were negative last year and test positive this year. However, I do not treat chronically positive dogs without symptoms or proteinuria. I use the C6 antibody level only after treatment to establish a new baseline level.
Since treated dogs often remain positive on screening tests, monitoring the quantitative level of antibodies helps me determine whether or not a dog is exposed again in the future. I will readily admit that this strategy has changed several times during my career and that I sometimes break my own rules when circumstance, owner preference or gut feeling suggests it.
One area where the ACVIM consensus statement is unambiguous is on year-round, high-quality tick control. Of the experts on the panel, 100 percent agreed that “because ticks can become active even during the winter if temperature increases above 40°F ... year‐round tick prevention is advocated.” Each situation is different, so it is important to consult a veterinarian when deciding upon tick prevention products for your pets.
In my practice, we have seen a considerable drop in the number of Lyme-disease patients since the introduction of oral tick prevention. In real-world usage, the isoxazoline class of oral tick control products has been more effective at preventing Borrelia than topical products.
In fact, Nexgard is the first tick control product in history to be approved for a disease prevention claim by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The approved indications include the phrase “NexGard is indicated for the prevention of Borrelia burgdorferi infections.” I cannot say that I remember a single dog getting the disease while on year-round NexGard purchased through a legitimate veterinary source. (There are real problems with counterfeit product online, so be very careful!) Even without comparable labeling, other isoxazolines would be expected to be similarly effective when used appropriately.
Obviously, reducing exposure to Ixodes scapularis ticks is the best way to reduce the risk of Lyme disease.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking these steps in your yard: “Remove leaf litter. Clear tall grasses and brush around homes and at the edge of lawns. Place a 3-ft wide barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas to restrict tick migration into recreational areas. Mow the lawn frequently. Stack wood neatly and in a dry area (discourages rodents). Keep playground equipment, decks, and patios away from yard edges and trees. Discourage unwelcome animals (such as deer, raccoons, and stray dogs) from entering your yard by constructing fences. Remove old furniture, mattresses, or trash from the yard that may give ticks a place to hide.”
If a dog remains in low-risk environments and is given effective tick control all year, it is highly unlikely to ever come down with Lyme disease. But real life is rarely that neat and tidy. Doses get forgotten or vomited up. House dogs occasionally go for a hike with their families. Rodents sometimes bring ticks inside. For that reason, many veterinarians and pet owners turn to vaccination as a backup plan to the other methods of prevention.
Perhaps more than any other type of canine vaccine, there is considerable variability in the type of products available to inoculate against Borrelia burgorferi. Next week’s column will discuss my preferred method of vaccination.
Dr. Michael J. Watts, a veterinarian, operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.