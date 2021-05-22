ASK THE VETS: Don't rely on antibody tests to dictate dog's treatment

MAY is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the third in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s column ended with the difficult question of whether or not to treat asymptomatic Lyme-positive dogs that are not shedding protein in their urine. This remains a debated topic among experts.

Some veterinarians advocate using a quantitative antibody test to help determine whether or not to treat. The levels of antibodies against the Borrelia’s C6 surface antigen are an indication of bacterial load in a dog’s body. The antibody level drops several months after infections are successfully treated.

But there are many dogs with high levels who never get sick, and some dogs develop symptoms even with low C6 antibody levels. Therefore, by itself, a quantitative C6 antibody test is not particularly helpful in determining which dogs to treat.

For what it is worth, I currently do treat asymptomatic dogs who were negative last year and test positive this year. However, I do not treat chronically positive dogs without symptoms or proteinuria. I use the C6 antibody level only after treatment to establish a new baseline level.