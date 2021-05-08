ASK THE VETS: Lyme disease in people, dogs is very different

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the first in a series of four weekly pieces that will provide readers with the latest information about Lyme disease in dogs. Cats seem to be largely unaffected by this illness.
Lyme disease is often considered a controversial topic in both human and veterinary medicine. The syndrome was first described less than 40 years ago, and the scientific community’s understanding of the illness is still growing.
Early in my career, veterinarians took nearly all of their knowledge of Lyme disease from the human literature. We assumed that most of it would apply in dogs. But we have since learned that dogs respond to Lyme very differently than people.
We have also learned that even the strain of organism that usually affects dogs is different than the one that typically affects people!
Lyme disease gets its name from Lyme, Connecticut, where the a cluster of cases was identified in 1975. It begins with an infection by a tick-borne bacterial spirochete, called Borrelia burgdorferi. There have been 30 naturally occurring strains identified.
Although all the strains are carried by the Ixodes scapularis tick (aka “deer tick” or “black-legged tick”), the unique strains tend to be adapted to causing infection in specific host species. That may be a part of why Lyme disease can behave so differently in people, dogs, horses, mice or other species.
When discussing this illness, it is important to make a distinction between infection with Borrelia burgdorferi and the clinical syndrome that we call Lyme disease.
The disease itself is not directly caused by the germ itself, but by an interaction between the bacteria and the dog’s immune system. After being exposed to the bacteria, the body makes antibodies against proteins on the surface of the organism.
These antibodies can attach to more than one bacterium, and each bacterium can have more than one antibody attached to it. These chains of bacteria and antibodies form large clumps, called antigen-antibody complexes. These complexes get stuck in small blood vessels and lead to inflammation. That inflammation is what we know as Lyme disease.
There appears to be considerable variability between individual dogs when it comes to symptoms of Lyme disease. Most dogs who test positive for Borrelia burgdorferi do not have clinically noticeable disease. There are some experimental studies that indicate that a high percentage of infected dogs develop microscopic changes to their joints and inflammation of the nerves and blood vessels near the tick bite. However, the actual clinical significance of these changes is debated among experts.
The most commonly encountered symptoms of Lyme disease in “real world” dogs are swollen joints, muscle aches, general soreness, and/or fever. Sometimes, these symptoms wax and wane, vary in severity, and switch legs. The most commonly affected joints are the carpus (wrist) and tarsus (hock/ankle). There have been sporadic reports of effects on the retina, nervous system, or heart muscle.
The most effective treatment of uncomplicated Lyme disease is a four-week course of doxycycline, dosed at 5mg/kg twice daily. Alternatives include amoxicillin give three times daily, or two injections of Convenia spaced fourteen days apart.
Veterinarians who practice in Lyme-endemic areas also describe a scary form of the illness, called Lyme nephritis. Affected dogs present with sudden-onset kidney disease characterized by protein loss in the urine. These patients usually have significant permanent kidney damage by the time they are taken to the veterinarian.
Because of the nature of the damage, there is often little that can be done to prolong the life of these dogs for more than a few weeks or months. The condition seems to be the worst in Labrador Retrievers, but is also overrepresented in Golden Retrievers and retriever crosses.
Next week’s column will discuss urine protein loss in Lyme-positive dogs.
Dr. Michael J. Watts, a veterinarian, operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.