ASK THE VETS: Lyme disease in people, dogs is very different

When discussing this illness, it is important to make a distinction between infection with Borrelia burgdorferi and the clinical syndrome that we call Lyme disease.

The disease itself is not directly caused by the germ itself, but by an interaction between the bacteria and the dog’s immune system. After being exposed to the bacteria, the body makes antibodies against proteins on the surface of the organism.

These antibodies can attach to more than one bacterium, and each bacterium can have more than one antibody attached to it. These chains of bacteria and antibodies form large clumps, called antigen-antibody complexes. These complexes get stuck in small blood vessels and lead to inflammation. That inflammation is what we know as Lyme disease.

There appears to be considerable variability between individual dogs when it comes to symptoms of Lyme disease. Most dogs who test positive for Borrelia burgdorferi do not have clinically noticeable disease. There are some experimental studies that indicate that a high percentage of infected dogs develop microscopic changes to their joints and inflammation of the nerves and blood vessels near the tick bite. However, the actual clinical significance of these changes is debated among experts.