ASK THE VETS: Storms and firework can provoke pet anxiety

WHAT can I do to help my pet’s fear of thunderstorms and fireworks?

Fireworks stands are going up in our area, and storm season has begun. That means it’s time to prepare for loud noises and scared pets.

Firework and thunderstorm phobias can be difficult conditions to treat because the noises may come about at unexpected time. Storm anxiety can be triggered hours before any clouds are visible, probably due to barometric pressure changes that alert sensitive pets in advance.

There is only so much that can be said in a newspaper column, so I highly encourage you to go to the Pet Owner Library on ClevengersCorner.com and search for “storms.” Several detailed articles can be viewed on your computer or printed out for your reference.

In mild cases, simply providing a safe haven for your pet will be enough. That could involve crate training in an isolated area of your home. (You can also find crate-training advice in our clinic’s Pet Owner Library.) It’s important not to try to soothe a distressed pet, since your attention can act as a positive reinforcement. Adding an anxiety vest or using environmental products containing anti-anxiety pheromones can also be helpful.