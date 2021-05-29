ASK THE VETS: Today's Lyme-disease vaccines much better than those of old

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the last in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s edition discussed reducing the risk of exposure and introduced the topic of vaccination.
The first Lyme vaccine was made by Fort Dodge, a company that no longer exists. It was a whole-cell bacterin vaccine, meaning that it was basically the entire bacterium ground up and put into a jar. To get the immune system to recognize the ground up bacteria, chemical additives, called adjuvants, were added to the vaccine. Fairly or unfairly, it developed a reputation for being a reactive vaccine that was prone to causing side effects.
When that particular product was the only Lyme vaccine on the market, I used to discourage its use. Sometimes, I still run across “never vaccinate against Lyme” statements in materials provided by breeders. I often wonder if those are the result of bad experiences with adjuvanted whole-cell bacterin vaccines.
Although they are generally more purified than the original Fort Dodge version, there are still several whole-cell bacterin vaccines on the market. They tend to be the least expensive products, so they are the ones more likely to be found at vaccine clinics and low-cost veterinary practices.
The newer types of Lyme vaccine are genetically engineered to limit the number of proteins being injected into the dog. Some of them have chemical adjuvants, some have plant-based adjuvants, and some have no adjuvants at all. If you are considering vaccinating a dog against Borrelia burgdorferi, you should ask your veterinarian which product (s)he uses and why.
The vaccine that I strongly prefer does not use any adjuvant. It uses a live canarypox virus as a vector to get the immune system’s attention. Canarypox is so specific to canaries that even other birds aren’t affected by it, much less dogs. The canarypox has been modified to present the dog’s immune system with a single Borrelia protein, called Osp-A. The Osp-A protein is used by the bacterium to move from the tick’s digestive tract into the dog’s blood stream.
If a tick attaches to a dog with anti-Osp-A antibodies, the first sip of blood will bind all the Lyme disease-causing bacteria inside the tick. You read that right; this single-protein, non-adjuvanted vaccine works inside the tick, not inside the dog! In fact, because the Osp-A protein is not expressed on the bacteria’s surface once it is inside of a dog’s body, there is no risk for the vaccine to contribute to the formation of antigen-antibody complexes. If there is a pre-existing Borrelia infection, it would still be perfectly safe to use this type of vaccine. Because it uses only a single Borrelia protein, it is also often safe to use in dogs with a history of adverse events with other types of Lyme vaccine.
All the Lyme vaccines are very time-sensitive. While viral vaccines more easily elicit long-term immunity, the body “remembers” bacterial diseases for much shorter periods of time. Think about how children can only get chickenpox one time, but can get Strep throat over and over. The most recent American Animal Hospital Association vaccine guidelines recommend restarting with a series of two Lyme vaccines anytime a dog is overdue.
There is also good evidence that puppies mount much stronger immunity if they are given a booster six months after receiving the initial series of two inoculations. If there is enough of a concern about Lyme disease to be vaccinating your dog, be sure to follow the recommended booster intervals carefully.
This overview of Lyme disease and its prevention is based on the most recent science available. As I mentioned at the outset, the veterinary profession is still learning more about this complicated disease. In addition, new prevention strategies are emerging all the time.
It is important to establish a good working relationship with a knowledgeable veterinarian. Each combination of dog, lifestyle, and geography will be a little different, so be sure to discuss all of these topics with your family’s veterinarian.
Dr. Michael J. Watts, a veterinarian, operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.