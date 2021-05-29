ASK THE VETS: Today's Lyme-disease vaccines much better than those of old

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. This column is the last in a series of four weekly columns discussing Lyme disease in dogs. Last week’s edition discussed reducing the risk of exposure and introduced the topic of vaccination.

The first Lyme vaccine was made by Fort Dodge, a company that no longer exists. It was a whole-cell bacterin vaccine, meaning that it was basically the entire bacterium ground up and put into a jar. To get the immune system to recognize the ground up bacteria, chemical additives, called adjuvants, were added to the vaccine. Fairly or unfairly, it developed a reputation for being a reactive vaccine that was prone to causing side effects.

When that particular product was the only Lyme vaccine on the market, I used to discourage its use. Sometimes, I still run across “never vaccinate against Lyme” statements in materials provided by breeders. I often wonder if those are the result of bad experiences with adjuvanted whole-cell bacterin vaccines.

Although they are generally more purified than the original Fort Dodge version, there are still several whole-cell bacterin vaccines on the market. They tend to be the least expensive products, so they are the ones more likely to be found at vaccine clinics and low-cost veterinary practices.