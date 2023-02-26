Food prices continue to rise.

It seems like everything I pull from the shelves has gone up since the previous week.

Eggs are still $5–$6 a dozen, and it is hard to find a good ribeye steak for under $20. Now the “experts” are predicting that California produce will cost more because of flooding earlier this month.

And “experts” predicting higher prices gives producers justification for raising them, whether they need to or not.

As I have mentioned before, Coke prices have risen by 20% — in some cases more — in the last three weeks.

This despite the fact that the Coca-Cola Company has beaten earnings expectations by more that 5% for three out of the past four quarters and its net profit margin was better than 25% (year-to-year) in the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Still, the company raised the cost of a 2-liter bottle of Coke and Diet Coke from $2.49 to $2.99. Some supermarkets are even marking these products as high as $3.39.

The blame, as has become the custom, has been placed on COVID. Coke says it was unable to raise prices during the pandemic so now it is catching up.

In case you haven’t noticed, the cost of your favorite fast-food combo has also gone up lately, due in part to higher soft drink prices. Those “free” refills aren’t really free.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for the past six months in an attempt to curb inflation, but prices continue to go up and up. A report last week showed that new home sales had fallen but the average price of a new house had risen. That is not helping inflation.

Higher interest rates, of course, price some prospective buyers out of the market but those who are able to qualify for loans are paying more for their home and more in interest. Somewhere down the road, that could lead to more foreclosures, especially if the Fed has its way and the unemployment rate jumps to 4.8 percent. Out-of-work Americans will have a hard time making mortgage payments.

Higher interest rates may eventually curb inflation in the housing and automobile industries, but it will likely have little or no effect on the prices we pay at the grocery store. After all, you don’t have to take out a loan to buy a dozen eggs or a two-liter bottle of Coke, at least not yet.

Right now, it seems that food producers, knowing that harder times may be coming, are jacking up prices just to get ahead of the curve. Some increases may be legitimate, but other companies just seem to want to get the money while they can.

Now, while everyone is working and times are good, there will not be as much griping about price increases as there will be if unemployment goes as high as the Fed would like. Now, with a steady paycheck in hand, consumers just bite the bullet and pay the high prices.

Businesses understand that once prices go up they are not likely to come back down. Thus, it seems that companies are raising prices now and padding their bottom lines in case we enter the recession that the talking heads have been predicting for more than a year.

In other words, you are not likely to see a $10 ribeye steak again, no matter how tough times get.

Eggs may be the exception. As soon as the hens start laying again, prices will probably come down.

Why has egg production fallen? Everything from avian flu to effects from Chinese balloons flying overhead have been blamed. One story says that hens were mistakenly fed a food mixture that contained a chemical that stopped them from laying, something akin to birth control pills.

Whatever the reason, the cost of an omelet has gone through the roof in the past few weeks.

Maybe the Chinese balloons frightened the hens so bad they stopped laying, but someone explain to me how that floating spy equipment has caused Coke prices to rise to $6 a gallon.

The consumer is just getting nailed — one more time.