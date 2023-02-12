Like 22 million other Americans, I watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week — well, at least most of it. There was a Virginia basketball game on at the same time.

Like 22 million other Americans, I quickly realized that the State of the Union address has over the years metamorphosed from an honest assessment of progress in the United States during the previous year to a big show, and a disrespectful show at that.

The State of the Union address has become an “all about me” speech where the president, whoever he might be, takes credit for every social and scientific achievement that has occurred since he took office.

He then blames, either directly or indirectly, all the ills of the country on the other political party, thus making his address a partisan speech, not one for all Americans.

This trend began with Bill Clinton and has carried on through George W. Bush; Barack Obama; Donald Trump, who mastered the art; and now Biden. To find a truly apolitical State of the Union speech you would have to go all the way back to Ronald Reagan.

The State of the Union address, much like a 1960s TV variety special, now features guests — occasionally heroes but more often victims. It is as if the sitting president is righting all the wrongs of society by issuing invitations to those who have been mistreated.

These guests are introduced in much the same way as dignitaries in the audience at a championship prize fight 60 years ago. It is all part of the show.

Then there is the disrespect. While members of the president’s party stand and applaud his every statement, members of the opposing party sit with scowls on their faces. Democrats did this during Trump speeches and Republicans are doing it during Biden speeches.

To our enemies around the world, this accentuates the definite political split in America. We are a divided nation, and that fact was extremely evident during the State of the Union address. And to our enemies, division indicates weakness.

No one expects the opposition to stand up and cheer, but the president of the United States should be given some respect because he IS the president of the United States, elected by a majority of the people.

Then there was Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ post-speech statement where she, in effect, called the president of the United States a liar on national television. No, this is nothing new. The Democrats did the same thing when Trump was president.

Again, we are talking about the president of the United States, the duly elected leader of the greatest country in the free world. To openly call him a liar is a show of utter disrespect. It was for Donald Trump and it is for Joe Biden. If we don’t respect the man, we can at least respect the office.

There was little substance in Biden’s address. He said nothing that we didn’t already know, and his platitudes will not cure the ills that plague our country. He pointed out obvious problems but offered no specific solutions. Most of those problems are unsolvable anyway, because they involve morals, and government cannot legislate morality.

Still, Biden talked more about these social problems than he did about inflation, the effect the war in Ukraine is having on our economy or rising interest rates. He took credit for all the jobs “created by my administration” despite the fact that job creation is causing the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher.

And he offered no cure for the greatest problems in America today: skyrocketing price of eggs.

No, the president didn’t say anything I didn’t already know, but I watched much of his speech anyway out of respect for his office and the country.

And while it wasn’t the greatest show on Earth, the State of the Union address was a cut above 300-pound men playing flag football (Pro Bowl) and sponsors paying big bucks to televise it.

But, in all truthfulness, the Virginia–North Carolina State basketball game was more entertaining.