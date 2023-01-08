COMMENT: New session, new chances for bipartisanship

As the season of goodwill to men fades in the rear-view mirror, we hope that the promise of an optimistic and fruitful America continues into the New Year. The promise of America knows no bounds if our nation goes forward with hope and enthusiasm.

This January marks the beginning of a new session of Congress. Abigail Spanberger was reelected in a significantly redistricted 7th Congressional District. As co-chair of the Problems Solvers caucus, her focus is on issues in the centrist spectrum.

She fought for the inclusion of a cap on insulin cost under Medicare in the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act. She heard the call from local constituents like Wally Bunker that a small adjustment in the law can bring large dividends to public servants like police and firefighters. She inserted amendment in bipartisan bills to purchase a new ambulance for the Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. She also secured funds to expand the Rappahannock and Rapidan Community Service Behavioral Health Clinic. She continues efforts to bring to the floor her bipartisan bill to forbid members of Congress or their immediate family from profiting from inside information.

Her success in serving her constituents and winning elections has led the Democratic Caucus in the House to elect her as its Battleground Leadership Representative.

Turning to the new session of the House, Republicans have a small majority but, instead of working together productively, the Freedom Caucus has demanded concessions that position them to make the House ungovernable, similar to work of the obstructionist Tea Party Republicans. The Freedom Caucus, which notably includes Virginia’s 5th District Representative Bob Good, appears to have less interest in governing in the name of the public good, than enforcing its ideology.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, published a column from Representative Good in which Good bragged that his single mission in Congress is to obstruct Democrats. In the previous session of Congress, he voted against almost everything. This earned him the dubious distinction as the fifth least bipartisan member of the 435-member House. His staunch opposition to nearly every bill proves that Good has little interest in passing bills to help the citizens who voted for him.

Good’s column decries the “Democrats’ assault on freedom, the family, the economy and our national security.” According to the Times-Dispatch, this “radical agenda of the left” that the Freedom Caucus targets brought to Good’s district in 2020-22 tens of millions of dollars to build and improve roads and schools; relief checks to ease the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; money to develop high-paying jobs, including computer chip production and broadband internet; and health insurance for previously uninsured Virginians. Good voted against all the spending bills that funded these programs.

But we don’t have to go to the federal level to see the fingerprints of Freedom Caucus viewpoint. The Virginia legislature convened last week, and its conservative members have already submitted several bills illustrative of what we can expect.

Senator Amanda Chase has filed a number of bills to expand gun possession or outlaw a jurisdiction from prohibiting guns in public buildings and parks. That will make school board meeting more interesting, no doubt. Senator Marie March has introduced legislation repealing “red flag” laws. Delegate Nick Freitas will resubmit last year’s bill giving home-schooled children access to public school resources even though public schools receive no state funds for those children.

This year the Virginia legislature’s session will be a short 45 days. For this New Year’s resolution as citizens, let’s call for a year of hope, opportunity, and bipartisan promotion of concrete specifics that promote the public good.