The current five-year Farm Bill, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, will have cost about $428 billion when it expires in December.

The single largest component — about 75% of funding — was designated for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The rest of the funding authorization in the bill focuses on conservation, credit, rural development, farm and food research, horticulture, growing and processing crops for biofuel, among other crucial issues.

The 2018 bill provided monthly SNAP grocery benefits to more than 40 million low-income individuals and families, which Virginia administers SNAP through a contractor.

Eligibility in Culpeper is determined by county employees, based on federal guidelines. Recent data showed that approximately 2,100 Culpeper households receive SNAP benefits, meaning their income is at or below the poverty level. These benefits, in line with the Farm Bill’s efforts to promote local food production and consumption, are accepted at the Culpeper Farmers’ Market, where up to $25 in benefits can be doubled in value.

Democrats on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee are emphasizing the importance of protecting SNAP benefits for families as 2023 Farm Bill negotiations continue. They cite positive economic effects and immediate health benefits the program provides to families across the country.

Some research shows that children who participate in SNAP are healthier than their counterparts who do not receive the same benefits, and are less likely to develop obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes in adulthood.

SNAP is one of our country’s most powerful anti-poverty tools. Spending for the program increases when economic conditions create greater need for families and decreases as the economy improves. It is one of our major federal nutrition programs that helps meet the goals of the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, part of the President’s FY 2024 budget request.

SNAP spending has been shown to increase rural economic output by 1.25% per year and rural employment by 1.18%. It accomplishes this by generating hundreds of thousands of jobs in grocery, transportation, manufacturing and other industries.

This year, families will likely continue to feel economic pressure from the increased cost of food resulting from external factors such as the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine and the avian bird flu outbreak in the United States.

Some may argue that private charities can meet the nutritional needs of our financially struggling neighbors. This is a far cry from reality. Private food pantries and distribution programs step up every day, and although they are very effective, they meet barely 10% of the nutritional needs of the communities they serve.

Poverty in America — and those words should never appear in the same sentence — is a persistent scourge because of tremendous income inequality. The causes, among other things, are stagnation in worker wages over the last 50 years and tax and stock policies that allow the super-rich and corporations to keep piling up wealth.

The SNAP program acts as an economic stabilizer for American families and the broader U.S. economy.

Its impact on families in terms of improved health and overall stress reduction is immeasurable. We are grateful to the Agriculture Committee for advocating for the health and well-being of Culpeper families.

This is Part 1 in a two-part series. Look for the next part in a future column.