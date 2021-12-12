COMMENTARY: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century–but can it now?

One could also hear Virginians drinking to the toast “A speedy Death to General Washington.”

Thomas Jefferson noticed that times had changed. He had seen warm debates and high political passions before, but never such levels of bigotry: “Men who have been intimate all their lives cross the streets to avoid meeting, and turn their heads another way, lest they should be obliged to touch their hat,” he wrote in June 1797.

America as family

As a historian of the early republic, I offer that if Americans have always been so angry and ready to snap, it is because they care – at least at some level, at least instinctively. Popular despondency and disillusionment would be much worse.

They may not admit it, but Americans care because the United States is like a family – and in the family, passions are strong.

This is no sentimentalism: Americans have long defined themselves as a family. They’ve done it from the birth of the republic.