Media attention these days focuses primarily on national politics. Pundits, however, say all politics is local.

That’s certainly true in Virginia, where most of what actually affects our daily lives is determined not by the U.S. Congress but by our state legislators, county supervisors and school board members, many of whom will face voters this November.

Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly convened Jan. 11 and will adjourn Feb. 25. “Crossover” took place Feb. 7; that’s the last day for each chamber to complete action on its own bills before they are referred (or crossed over) to the other chamber for consideration. By the time you read this, each chamber should have finished its work and made its appointments to the conference committees that will resolve differences in bills with budgetary consequences.

This year, the House of Delegates introduced 1,392 bills, of which 698 made it through the House and “crossed over” to the Senate. The Senate introduced 946 bills, of which 572 were referred to the House. This excludes resolutions honoring individuals.

What of importance has happened so far in this legislative session? Media attention has zeroed in on hot-button issues such as abortion, firearms, voting rights and gender and marriage rights. In a rare moment of almost universal agreement, the Chincoteague Pony will become Virginia’s official state pony. Virtually all other legislation is stalled because delegates and senators do not want to attract attention in such a politically charged year when all 140 legislators are up for election. Almost every controversial measure passed by the Republican-controlled House will be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate, and vice versa.

Let’s take a look at our local Del. Nick Freitas, who believes that government should play a very limited role in solving Virginia’s problems: He was “Chief Patron” promoting 15 bills in the House, excluding resolutions commending individuals. Of those 15, six passed on party-line votes, seven died in committee, one was defeated on a bipartisan vote, and one (HB 2426) passed on a bipartisan vote but died in a Senate committee.

Among Freitas’s bills that died in Republican-controlled House committees, one, House Joint Resolution (HJ 505), proposed a constitutional amendment on rights of parents. Another, HB 1801, would have allowed anyone eligible for a concealed handgun permit to carry without applying. A third, HB 1894, would have allowed a pregnant woman to count herself as two people for HOV enforcement purposes.

This year, strategic legislators who want to bring government resources to bear on significant needs in their districts are looking for issues that can gain bipartisan support, such as school repair, education, energy production or medical access and affordability, as well as finding ways state government can support rural economies, affordable housing or care for elderly or disabled persons.

The promise of America is that we work together to form a more perfect union, establish justice and promote the general welfare. Let’s make certain our elected public officials fulfill this promise. Two very different views of government are at stake here: passive minimal state government that focuses on individual, business and corporate rights and a more active government that sees a necessary role for state government in bringing resources — broadband, for instance — to bear on community needs that arise in a complex economy. Which view will you support in November? Until then, you can participate in the process by keeping track of your legislators and telling them what you think. Be a good citizen. Take part.