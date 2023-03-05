A recent article in the Star-Exponent on a proposed county regulation regarding the raising of chickens on residential property hinted at some of the challenges and aggravations created by a popular activity known as “urban farming,” the conduct of agricultural activities like the raising of crops and animals on residential property. According to the article, the Rules Committee of our Board of Supervisors judged a proposed amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance, permitting the keeping of chickens on residential property, to be unworkable.

Upon looking further into the matter, I was surprised to learn that the Town of Culpeper permits agriculture on residential property, while the county does not. Agriculture on residential property is prohibited in the county unless a conditional use permit is granted. Nevertheless, the town does not have its own agricultural animal control regulations.

In 2008, the town council repealed the relevant ordinances and adopted the county’s “by reference,” meaning that whatever the county enacts regarding animals also applies within the town, even though the general living conditions within the two jurisdictions are very different. Most properties in town are designated R-1 (low-density residential) and lot sizes are generally small and narrow, while county R-1 properties are generally much more expansive.

The county’s ordinances are understandably tailored to traditional family and commercial farms, not residential plots, and some common sense regulations seem to be missing.

For example, there are specifications regarding the construction and location of bird cages and enclosures, but no requirement to keep the birds inside them. Oversights such as this and the contrast between town and county lifestyles can pose real dangers to both people and fowl.

Not all urban poultry farmers protect their birds by enclosing them or ensuring healthy environments. Birds are often seen roaming freely on neighboring properties or in roadways, fouling driveways and porches and risking collisions. Their foraging for food destroys residential landscaping and precipitates noise complaints, setting the stage for uncomfortable neighborhood confrontations.

Predators such as foxes and neighborhood dogs can threaten the birds. There is no assurance that coops, cages, and hutches are kept clean and disease and insect-free, and there is no enforcing mechanism to penalize negligent keepers.

County and town officials have reviewed models of effective regulation from other nearby cities and counties, and I commend their efforts. All we need now is for Culpeper Town Council to adopt some of these guidelines.

At a minimum, regulation should cover all common poultry (chickens, turkeys, guinea fowl and peacocks/peahens), and limit the number of birds, perhaps based on lot size. No commercial activity should be permitted.

Noise-prone males, such as roosters and peacocks, might be prohibited. Birds should be penned at all times in enclosures set back from property lines. Renters wanting to keep poultry should be required to obtain written permission from property owners and to display this when applying for a nominally priced annual zoning permit or animal license. Feed should be kept in secure storage, and coops, cages and enclosures should be regularly cleaned, deodorized and cleared of insects.

Enforcement in Culpeper County is vested in an Animal Control officer, their deputies and all paid law enforcement officers, and this should explicitly apply within the town’s borders.

Urban farming is an enhancement to almost any neighborhood and should be welcome throughout the town. Nevertheless, it becomes a nuisance when it is noisy, odorous, destructive or dangerous to health or property. If it is to be permitted, it must be regulated to an extent that minimizes conflict and protects the animals. I urge the council to enact appropriate regulation as soon as practicable.