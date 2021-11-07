COMMENTARY: Culpeper County Fieldhouse coming this fall

This county is fully committed to providing quality services and improving the quality of life for all of our residents. And this project is just one of several that has been supported and approved by the Board of Supervisors.

“The Board of Supervisors first facilitated the new Culpeper Technical Education Center, and now the new fieldhouse at the Culpeper Sports Complex,” Chairman Deal said. “Both facilities are amenities that will serve our community for decades to come. Both will serve youth and adults, and both to me are synonymous in many ways. It is important for youth to find something that they love, that they have passion for, and that drives them to strive to be the best they can be. Our youth will thrive when they find skills that encourage their competitiveness.

“If it’s a trade and they are skilled and competitive, they will always have a job. If it’s a sport or an activity at the fieldhouse in which they become passionate and competitive, that competitiveness can help them in their careers and in life to be the best they can be,” he continued. “Finding an activity, a trade or a hobby in life is very important, and our new fieldhouse will provide welcome resources toward that goal. All of the board members are very excited that this facility will soon be available for our community.”

Just like Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s tagline, the department—with the supervisors’ support—is taking huge steps to ensure that people want to “live here” and “play here.” We would like to thank residents, organizations, civic clubs, volunteers, businesses and the Board of Supervisors for their continued support and dedication.

Andrew J. Hardy is director of Culpeper County Parks and Recreation.