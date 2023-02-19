Powell Hill has come home. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the remains of Ambrose Powell Hill were interred in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery. His coffin was draped with an old-style Virginia state flag, borne on a mule-drawn wagon, and accompanied by a riderless horse. An estimated crowd of about 600 was present. Musket and cannon fire rented the air. Who was this man, and why did his burial merit such a demonstration? Hill was born Nov. 9, 1825, and grew up in a house on Culpeper’s North Main Street. Graduating from the United States Military Academy in 1847, he served on active duty for the next 14 years, achieving the rank of first lieutenant. In February 1861, seven states (South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas) declared themselves the Confederate States of America. Virginia did not join them immediately, convening a convention to consider action. While it met, Lt. Hill resigned his Army commission. The Old Dominion joined the Confederacy in late May.

Hill accepted a colonel’s commission in the 13th Virginia Infantry Regiment. Promoted to major general by May 1862, he commanded a division under James Longstreet and later Thomas (Stonewall) Jackson. After Jackson’s death in 1863, Hill became a lieutenant general commanding Lee’s Third Corps. He participated in every major eastern theater battle, from First Bull Run in July 1861 until felled in the Third Battle of Petersburg on April 2, 1865.

Powell Hill now lies in Fairview Cemetery. But what of the ceremony? Did it celebrate the man, his cause or both?

Hill died in the service of a breakaway republic that waged a failed war against the United States. The Confederacy was never recognized and therefore did not exist in international law or diplomacy. Nevertheless, the war it precipitated was real, costing the nation unimaginable sums of blood, suffering and treasure. By 1865, the seceded states were laid waste, with food scarce and society in chaos. The road to secession was long and circuitous, but the Civil War was fundamentally a desperate attempt to preserve a culture and economy based solidly on negro inferiority. No one stated this more clearly than the Confederacy’s vice president, Alexander H. Stephens, on March 21, 1861:

“Our new government is founded … upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.” Slavery was written into the Confederacy’s constitution. Where the U.S. Constitution used the term “persons held in servitude,” the Confederates’ Article IV took it on squarely:

“The citizens of each State ... shall have the right of transit and sojourn in any State of this Confederacy, with their slaves and other property; and the right of property in said slaves shall not thereby be impaired. … The Confederate States may acquire new territory … In all such territory the institution of negro slavery … shall be recognized and protected by Congress and by the Territorial governments.”

Later, when the former Confederate states lay in ruin, Southern writers retroactively reshaped antebellum history. Edward Alfred Pollard, a Virginia journalist, published “The Lost Cause: A New Southern History of the War of the Confederates” in 1866. Pollard created the model of an honorable and chivalrous culture with contented, well-treated slaves and daring military men who could fall only to overwhelming Northern power.

Post-war Southern politicians reimagined the contest as one between the states and central government — the so-called “states’ rights” argument. Arguing the superiority of state to central government had been a convenient tactic delaying national emancipation. Promoting it afterward as the primary cause of the conflict was a diversion. States’ rights existed to protect slavery.

Over the ensuing decades, generations of Americans with no first-hand knowledge of the Civil War gradually adopted this romantic prewar image and state’s rights politics as their true past. Treason is the only crime serious enough to be explicitly defined in the U.S. Constitution: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

The fight to preserve a slave-based economy and culture devastated treasuries and infrastructure, costing more than 600,000 military and uncounted civilian lives. By the Constitution’s definition, A.P. Hill was a traitor. While every man deserves a respectful burial, the history that he helped shape must be remembered for what it actually was, not as the reimagined fiction accepted by some.