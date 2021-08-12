COMMENTARY: Equity education encourages all children

Apathy and commitment to the status quo are unacceptable. Something must change. Now is an opportunity for Culpeper County School Board members to exhibit strong, visionary leadership that changes students’ experiences and challenges all of us to be better and do better for our community, to connect us so that we can all truly and authentically thrive.

The state of Virginia has provided ample support for comprehensive change, including supporting teaching practices that promote equity. There are robust professional development programs, model policies from which to work, and even an equity audit that can help school districts identify where to start and how to proceed.

You, the members of the School Board, have been compelled by the state to do this work well. And you can always call on us, the NAACP, your community’s NAACP, to provide resources. We will collaborate to find action steps, to draft a road map, to find some ways forward. We are always here to work with you for our community.

A pre-K-8 educator for over 20 years who has been a school administrator, an instructional coach and a curriculum designer, Laurel Blackmon lives in Jeffersonton with her husband and three sons.