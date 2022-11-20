COMMENTARY: Every vote counts so don't pass up the opportunity

The survival of the Republic that our Founding Fathers established was on the ballot this year. It was preserved by patriotic Americans who voted. Virtually all the major election-deniers in the important swing states went down in defeat, as did all five ballot measures to restrict a woman’s right to make her own health decisions. Democrats still control the Senate. The Republicans barely held the House.

When we vote, we win.

Some races, like those in Arizona and Nevada, were incredibly close and took time to call. Unlike in Virginia, where virtually all results were called on election night, both these states, and many others, have incredibly cumbersome voting procedures that meant it took many more days to count all the votes. The meticulous counting of early voting and mail-in ballots is nonetheless critical and requires impartial dedication among election officials and patience on the part of voters and the media.

These close races underscored the value of each vote, not only at the national level but at the local level as well. The margin in the race for two Culpeper Town Council seats between the second and third candidates was 41 votes out of 6,690 votes cast.

We should remain vigilant in opposing undemocratic forces attacking our elections. Republican legislatures in 39 states recently enacted laws that restricted or interfered with voting rights in an effort to perpetuate the debunked myth of the “Big Lie” — that the 2020 election was stolen. Both types of legislation aimed to increase partisan meddling and make it harder to vote.

According to the Brennan Center, “These new laws restrict access to the ballot box in a number of ways: they make it harder to vote by mail, establish or expand documentary proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration, impose new photo ID requirements, limit Election Day registration, make it more difficult for individuals without traditional addresses to register to vote, and increase the likelihood of faulty voter purges.” A Nov. 3 column that ran in this paper argued that “every ballot not cast is a vote for whomever ultimately wins the election.”

Republicans in Culpeper may think of the county as their “red” fiefdom, but many voters don’t see themselves so easily taken for granted. One need only look at Marshall Keene’s campaign for Clerk of the Court where he stridently boasted of his Republican credentials. Or Jon Russell, who organized a whole slate of declared Republican candidates running for the nonpartisan positions of mayor and members of the Town Council. Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger won three of the town’s four precincts. The percentage of votes for Spanberger from the county has increased in each of the last three elections. The almost 20,000 Democratic votes from the counties of Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison amounted to considerably more than Spanberger’s 12,000 vote-winning margin. The so-called “red” counties put Spanberger over the top.

Citizens of Culpeper can take pride in the civility and professionalism exhibited in its elections. We have a dedicated and impartial Registrar and a bipartisan Election Board without equal. In each election, Democrats and Republicans volunteer as Election Officers and workers inside the polls. Every one of them swears an oath to support the Constitutions of the United States and Virginia and to “faithfully and impartially discharge” their duties to the best of their abilities. Greeters working outside the polls, with very few exceptions, are cordial and polite.

Government at every level makes important decisions for all of us, from potholes to national security. We elect representatives to do that work for us.

Never pass up the opportunity to vote.