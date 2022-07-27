COMMENTARY: Flames of bipartisanship still burning in Virginia's 7th District

VIRGINIA’S SUCCESSES over the past 50 years have happened because we have learned to work together in a bipartisan way. These efforts have led to the commonwealth we all now enjoy: our colleges and universities, community college system, high tech economy, historic sites, parks, medical centers, rail and trail systems, and our urban development.

It was former Gov. A. Linwood Holton, a Republican elected in 1969, who helped create our commitment to bipartisanship in Virginia.

When elected, he became Virginia’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction, and the first governor elected since the 1920s who was not a part of the “Byrd Machine.”

Harry F. Byrd was a Democratic state senator, governor, and United States senator who, for more than 40 years, used his power and influence to dominate Virginia’s political life. A “pay-as-you-go” fiscal conservative, Byrd resisted Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and infamously organized Virginia’s Massive Resistance to school desegregation.

I traveled with Holton during his campaign, worked on his transition team, and served on his staff when he took office. From my vantage point, I saw first-hand how productive bipartisanship can be.

Holton sought to modernize the state government and enjoyed broad public support, as well as support from the business community. He also collaborated with the conservative Democrats who controlled the General Assembly at the time.

Among his many achievements were creating a cabinet to better manage state government, unifying state control of our ports, modernizing state agencies such as the Division of Motor Vehicles, the Tax Department, and the ABC Board. He embarked on an aggressive environmental agenda, and put an end to segregation.

Gov. Holton’s bipartisan success story should be a model for the nation. It’s an approach that the representative of the newly redrawn 7th District should also draw on.

I see in Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th, the same bipartisan spirit that Holton practiced, and believe it is in our interest to reelect her to represent us in Congress. Her approach to working in the U.S. House of Representatives is needed to help the country resolve the challenges facing us.

Rep. Spanberger’s Republican opponent, Yesli Vega, drew on the endorsements of conservative congressional Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz, R–Texas and Rep. Bob Good, R–5th; and former Rep. Dave Brat, R–7th, who lost his seat to Spanberger in 2018. Ms. Vega has built her campaign on the far-right segment of the Republican Party that fights efforts for bipartisan solutions.

We need help resolving our growing transportation problems, creating a better job base, upgrading our educational resources, and reducing our crime problems.

Rep. Spanberger, a former law enforcement and CIA officer, is best equipped to help deal with these issues. Her record of working with both parties to pass meaningful legislation is long, and has been nationally recognized by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, which named her the fifth most bipartisan member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and the most bipartisan member from the state of Virginia.

She helped negotiate the bipartisan federal infrastructure law, which is expected to bring nearly $7 billion to Virginia. She also recently introduced legislation to reduce food and gas costs, and to strengthen free-market competition in the meatpacking industry. This passed the U.S. House in a bipartisan vote.

She is also working to reduce the cost of health care and to protect those with preexisting conditions. Spanberger has called out the illegal actions taken by 17 pharmaceutical companies that have disregarded the 340B Drug Pricing Program (a bipartisan law passed in 1992) that protects patients who are low income, live in underserved communities, or suffer from serious chronic illnesses.

These are just a few ways that Spanberger follows in the footsteps of Holton, and represents the best of what we should seek in our politics.