Commentary: Future of farming is in good hands

Farming in the Northern Piedmont is in good hands for the future when you consider that the next generation is taking an active role. Recently, on my return from Fredericksburg, a combine was harvesting soybeans after dark. Assuming I knew the farm, a call was put in to their home and the dad was expected to say his son was still at work after dark. Sure enough, it was the next generation, just not his own. Not our combine he said, but we agreed on whose it was and confirmation came from the real owner. He said it was his son in the combine cab that night, the next generation taking action, providing leadership and offering promise for the future.

The point of today’s article would be the results from several calls made to see who else was harvesting soybeans after dark that night. It was found at least 6 combines were running that night, all operated by young men under 40. This gives confirmation to the observation that agriculture in our region is in good hands. These young men were taking advantage of weather to harvest the crop before rain, to prepare for planting the next crop (small grain) and to take weather risk off the table. Rain can catch soybeans in the field at harvest, making timing of harvest very important.

One would expect an outlier to be at work alone, but instead there was a group of them. The operators I talked to said, “of course there are others running”, this was an opportunity not to be missed. A mistake to underestimate just how many there were. Given the perfect conditions, many others felt the push to be involved, to move forward, to take advantage of an opportunity. Probably not coordinating as a group but all acting for the same reasons as they meet ideal harvest conditions at the same time, pushing the soybean harvest into high gear.

The soybean crop will not wait in the field well. Rain damages the beans and damp vines will not pass through the harvester. A very good 2022 growing season is nearing an end with harvest ongoing in corn and soybeans. Crop producers will often switch into soybeans from corn, catching soybean quality and yield before rain sets in during fall harvest. Corn can wait, but beans not so much. So far, we have been trending dry that last two months but this can change so our soybean growers as the old saying goes — “making hay while the sun shines.”

Over the last four decades, farm numbers in our area have been growing as farm land is lost to other uses. This means large farms are being divided into more and smaller farms. Farm numbers increased from less than 500 in the 80’s to almost 700 in 2017. The source of this and other agricultural information is available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2017/Online_Resources/County_Profiles/Virginia/cp51047.

About 1200 farmers are in Culpeper County, some 500 women and a majority are white. But this is changing, too. More than 30 are Spanish speaking, more than 200 served the military and more than 300 are beginners. All participate in a business that benefits from scale. Farm cooperatives rely on volume in purchasing supplies, passing on the savings to members. When volume drops, the purchasing advantage goes away. More farmers in a community supports our suppliers, helping keep their costs in line, an advantage for all participating farmers.