COMMENTARY: Is Youngkin posturing, campaigning or governing?

Culture wars are playing an outsized role in Republican campaigning these days.

Public education is a top target. Gov. Youngkin’s administration, especially the Board of Education, does not support all learners equally. He is intent on changing the truth of history with his assertion that “Critical Race Theory” is running rampant in Virginia schools.

Youngkin’s appointees to the Board of Education have wiped clean anything that supports equality of educational opportunities and outcomes. He instituted a teacher “snitch” line for parents to report anything that is being taught in the classroom that they don’t agree with. Thankfully, it has been abandoned.

This has been taken beyond credulity by the Madison County School Board actually banning books in the school library. Shame on them.

The attack on education has gone so far that the State Board of Education approved the installation of a Superintendent of Schools in Spotsylvania County who clearly does not have the proper credentials for the job. So, in simply waiving the certification requirement, Youngkin seems to think that all education is ideological, not factual.

His appointees make it clear that they support subjects that emphasize conservative-friendly disciplines, such as so-called constitutionalism (however that is defined), free enterprise and pseudo-patriotism, not fact-based core educational curricula.

Gov. Youngkin is not the only governor targeting education. Perhaps he is imitating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose Republican-dominated legislature passed the “Stop Woke Act,” which restricts Florida educators from teaching about race and racism in American history.

The Florida Department of Education even recently rejected an application from The College Board, which runs various Advanced Placement (AP) programs and the SAT test, to offer a pilot AP program of African American studies. The Department announced such a curriculum was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”

In his State of the Commonwealth address that kicked off the current legislative session, Youngkin offered some interesting points about his priorities.

He complained that Virginia is losing business to states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Texas. The reality is that Virginia has increased its workforce, added 600,000 to its population over the past decade and is highly ranked as a place to do business. Interestingly, the states he named have much lower per capita incomes than Virginia. Which way does Youngkin want to lead us?

The governor seems to be choosing culture wars over business opportunities. In his address he focused on China. He pointed with concern to other states where Chinese entities have purchased farmland and he made clear that he wants to prevent that from happening in Virginia. Of course, in 2013, a Chinese company purchased Smithfield Foods, the largest producer of pork in this country. So, that horse has already left the barn.

Youngkin pulled Virginia out of consideration for Ford’s $3.5 billion plan to build, with a Chinese partner, a massive new lithium battery plant that would have brought not only 2,500 jobs to Virginia but also access to cutting-edge technology. He seems to be more interested in fostering anti-Chinese rhetoric than job creation.

It is hard to tell if the governor is posturing, campaigning or governing. This legislative session, like all sessions, will be a test of which priorities we can tackle together.

We all expect that abandoning partisan rhetoric is the path to find ways to come together and meet the needs of the people of Virginia.