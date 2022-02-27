COMMENTARY: Keeping our children safe as the community recovers from omicron

“It has certainly been a very long two years, and we are all experiencing COVID-fatigue,” said Dr. Michael Jenks, head of the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department.

As well as anyone, Jenks knows the unprecedented challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on hospitals, communities and residents. Especially now that we are entering into year three of the pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we continue to do everything we can to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus.

The latest Omicron variant surged through our region in late December through January like nothing seen with previous variants. Now, community transmission levels seem to continue decreasing, which translates into a decrease in the number of COVID-positive patients we are seeing within the hospital’s walls.

As our community continues to focus on recovering from omicron, we are all hoping to get back to a more normal state.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 threat doesn’t appear to be making an official exit anytime soon. So what can we do? How can we continue living with this virus? A key answer is that we need to stay diligent and educated about the facts.

Working together as a community by practicing safe habits where possible will help to reduce the spread. It seems possible that another, more dangerous variant might emerge.

“Vaccination remains the most important step that we can all take to reduce the spread of this disease, and to protect ourselves and our communities from the risk of bad outcomes from infection,” Jenks said. “Remember, vaccination is not only about your protection. For example, it is about protecting those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. As more people are able to get vaccinated, including children, we get closer one step at a time to getting back to our normal lives.”

Vaccines are available and recommended for children 5 years old and up. Boosters are available for 12 years old and up, five months after the vaccine’s primary series.

Keeping our children safeWe live in a unique environment. A world in which some younger children don’t remember what it was like before COVID.

Mental health is of great concern when it comes to the developing minds of children of any age. Some important tips to work with your children include calming them down about any issues they are worried about. By opening communication channels, reinforcing healthy lifestyles and dieting habits, and encouraging outside time keep the mind and body strong. When talking to your children about COVID, it can be useful to incorporate explanatory cartoons that are available.

We asked two experts—Dr. Diana Chalmeta, a local pediatrician, and Dr. Aliona Bortun of Fauquier Health Family Practice at Bealeton—to shed light on questions commonly asked by parents.

Where can my child get a COVID-19 test?“Local pharmacies,” Chalmeta said. “Piedmont Pediatrics provides rapid and PCR testing for our patients with an appointment, and the usual turnaround time for testing is two days. You can also check with your primary-care provider or pediatrician to see if they perform testing.”

“There are different options of COVID testing at your pediatrician’s office, urgent care and COVID testing sites,” Bortun said. “Now, testing is also more readily available with at-home COVID test kits. The best time to have a COVID test, and to avoid a false negative result, is after two days of symptoms.”

If my child begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, what should I do?Chalmeta explained that COVID symptoms in children are typically more mild; they often appear to be consistent with a mild cold.

“It is rarer that children run fevers,” she said. “If your child has an unexplained runny nose or cough, even if mild, it could be COVID-19. If they are around other children, your child should be tested or isolate until they are feeling better.”

Bortun advised parents not to panic. A COVID diagnosis can be worrisome, but the majority of cases in children tend to be milder than in adults. The best thing the family can do is isolate at home, if possible, she said.

“Assign a personal bathroom for their use only. Social distance, when possible, but do not leave the child without adult supervision,” Bortun suggested. “Notify the child’s school immediately and contact his/her doctor. Scheduling a televideo appointment will allow you to discuss a plan, further directions, and testing.”

It is especially important to notify the doctor as early as possible if the child has comorbidities and respiratory chronic disease.

Ultimately, Bortun urged making sure the basics are covered.

“The child should hydrate well, even if she or he does not eat a lot,” she said. “For toddlers and babies, a good rule of thumb is to count wet diapers. Be vigilant in monitoring how fast the child is breathing, the color of his/her lips, muscle intercaustal retractions, and identifying any croup or croup-like symptoms.”

If my child contracts COVID-19, what are at-home remedies to treat symptoms?Chalmeta advised parents to check with their pediatrician before introducing new treatments to their child’s routine. And she emphasizes to parents the importance of maintaining hydration.

“Immune-boosting vitamins can be beneficial in fighting off viruses, such as COVID-19,” Chalmeta said. “These include vitamin D, vitamin C and Zinc. Fever-reducing medications can also be used as needed.”

Regarding babies, “They can benefit from consistent saline nasal flushing and suction for cough and congestion,” she said. “Older children can benefit from honey and over-the-counter, age-appropriate cough and cold remedies.”

Dr. Bortun added to this list.

“Tylenol can be used for pain and fever,” she said. “One teaspoon of honey for children 1 year and older can help with coughing. Adding a humidifier in the child’s room can be beneficial, and taking warm baths and showers. Vicks VapoRub is recommended for children older than 2 years of age; baby VicksRub can be used for younger children.”

How can I protect my child/baby should someone in my household has COVID-19?“If possible, distance the child/baby from the person infected with COVID,” Chalmeta said. “Ideally, the infected person should stay in a separate room, but if that isn’t possible, they should wear a mask at all times—an N95 if possible.”

Bortun agreed. “Using different rooms and different bathrooms helps along with practicing good hand hygiene,” she said. “If you have a baby, and are breastfeeding, continue to breastfeed by pumping the milk or chest breastfeed with precautions, such as using hand hygiene and masking.”

Sarah Cubbage is director of marketing and public relations for Fauquier Health.