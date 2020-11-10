COMMENTARY: Maroon Solar too big, of no benefit to Culpeper

If Culpeper approves Maroon Solar, the loss in landscape integrity would render much of the Rapidan Front no longer eligible for the National Register of Historic Places and jeopardize the area from being recognized as of national historical significance. The friends’ group’s research will be completed next year. Until then, no industrial-scale solar projects in the study area should be approved.

Culpeper was instrumental to the American Civil War, and its historic sites should be preserved.

Maroon claims that solar is one of today’s lowest-cost sources of energy. But solar is intermittent and unreliable, so companies rely on reliable fossil fuels and nuclear and hydro energy. Depending on sunshine’s intensity, solar panels produce either too much or too little electricity for the needs of the grid, which must be maintained in constant balance between supply and demand. Solar doesn’t replace the cost of fossil fuels; it adds to their cost. More solar = higher prices.