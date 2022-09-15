COMMENTARY: No double standard when U.S. security's at stake

AS a West Point graduate, an Army veteran and a former holder of a Top Secret, Special Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance, I have been troubled to read about the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the service, we learned that to access classified information, there are actually two requirements. First, you need the appropriate clearance. Second, you must have a “need to know.” That is, holding a TS clearance isn’t a sufficient reason to see a TS document. You must also have a specific need to see the information.

TS material is defined as something “that would cause exceptionally great damage to U.S. national security and U.S. persons should it reach the eyes of a foreign adversary.”

For one job in the Army, I underwent a Special Background Investigation (SBI) and received a TS/SCI clearance. It took many months for the investigation to take place. I provided 38 pages of information on where I’d lived during my life, background about my employers, and info on family and friends. I answered questions about drugs, whether I’d ever declared bankruptcy, committed any crimes, and my mental status. In addition to verifying the information I provided, the government interviewed former bosses, coworkers and family members. They physically went to my prior homes, asking neighbors about my habits. It was an intensive and invasive process.

All of my work was in a Special Compartmented Information Facility. To access the SCIF, in addition to the combination lock, there was a retina reader, and it was only after your eye was scanned that the door unlocked. Our SCIF also required at least two people to occupy the facility, whenever it was opened.

The SCIF had intrusion-detection systems, and met a host of other requirements affecting electrical and communication systems and the size of duct work. Personal cell phones were not allowed.

Inside, all classified information was stored in safes. When you opened a safe, you initialed a form with the date and time. At the end of the day, when you returned the documents to the safe, you again initialed the form, provided the time you locked it, and the date and time were verified by a second person.

If you transported classified information outside the SCIF to another location, you needed a special permit. The classified documents were double-wrapped. You followed a set schedule and if there were schedule variances, you notified authorities.

When I left those programs several years later, I signed papers indicating I wouldn’t reveal anything for the next 70 years.

Honestly, it was all a pain. But we all understood why it was required, and we complied without complaining. We understood the security of the nation could be put at risk if there were any compromises.

I don’t know what is in the material the former president took. Based on the covers and documents shown in the now world famous photo, there was TS/SCI material, SECRET/SCI material, and other classified information. None was stored in a SCIF. As the president was now the former president, he no longer had a “need to know.” Those national security documents should not have been there.

I know that if I had done anything close to this, I would have been dishonorably discharged if in the military, been fired if a civilian, received a huge fine and very possibly gone to jail.

There can’t be a double standard when the security of the United States is at stake.