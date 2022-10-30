Commentary: Reelect Spanberger to Congress

“She isn’t afraid of a day’s work,” was an old farmer’s highest compliment. Indeed, Rep. Abigail Spanberger works hard — and then harder. She listens. She legislates. She reaches across the aisle and has been ranked as one of the top five most bipartisan members in Congress. She has courage and proven integrity. She is accessible, conducting many townhalls and making herself available on her congressional website, her campaign page, and through her hard-working district staff, which has directed millions of dollars back to her constituents, no matter their political persuasion.

Spanberger continues to work hard for her “old” 7th District community as well as the new one created by redistricting. She does not support calls to “defund the police” and has consistently voted to support Virginia law enforcement at a time when they have been asked to do more. She voted for the bipartisan Invest to Protect Act, which helps ensure that police officers in smaller communities and rural areas have the resources, recruiting tools, and training they need to keep themselves and their communities safe.

Earlier, Spanberger voted for the Bipartisan Safe Communities Act, which will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and would provide critical support to states and local communities. She is fighting to secure our borders and fix our broken immigration system. Spanberger has demonstrated her personal courage as a law enforcement officer and as a covert operative for the CIA. When it comes to law enforcement — or lack of it — her opponent has called the FBI corrupt and sympathizes with the January 6th insurrectionists.

As a mother herself, Spanberger has always advocated a woman’s right to make her own health and reproductive decisions. Her opponent believes the opposite.

But what’s really on everyone’s mind right now is inflation. Rep. Spanberger voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which, among other things, will lower the cost of prescription drugs for Virginia’s seniors by giving Medicare power to negotiate drug prices — and make the shingles vaccine free for seniors on Medicare. It caps out-of-pocket spending for prescription drugs on Medicare at $2,000 per year and lowers healthcare premiums for middle-class families in Virginia by an average of about $800 per year. Not unexpectedly, Spanberger’s opponent said she would vote to “repeal” the Inflation Reduction Act and roll back reforms that lower drug costs.

Seeking to level the financial playing field, Spanberger also introduced legislation to ban stock trading by members of Congress and has publicly criticized the Democratic House leadership for failing to bring it to a vote.

Last year, Spanberger helped lead negotiations to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law and deliver critical investments for Virginia’s physical infrastructure. In total, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will send Virginia $7 billion for highways and $537 million for bridge and highway repairs and replacements and new jobs for Virginians.

Spanberger supports veterans. She co-sponsored and voted for the bipartisan Honoring Our PACT Act to support American veterans facing healthcare challenges from toxic exposures during their service. She has veterans’ backs.

Spanberger is a relentless advocate for Virginia farmers. Her bipartisan Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which recently passed in the U.S. House, would help expand access to biofuels such as ethanol, as well as address supply-chain challenges in the energy and agriculture sectors.

The voter is the hiring officer in a democracy. The voter is looking for experience, judgment, flexibility and empathy. Democracy is about give and take—working with colleagues and the public to find a path to address community issues. Spanberger is that pathfinder for working families, veterans, and our rural communities!

She works for you. Vote for her.