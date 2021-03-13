COMMENTARY: Solar plant would exploit Culpeper for Dominion

Maroon’s sprawling installation has a life expectancy of only 35 years. At that point, whatever company remains will be responsible for removing what is left of the plant’s non-recyclable junk, duplicating the earlier influx of traffic, hauling burned-out solar panels to a landfill somewhere near. Or, the wreckage will remain on Culpeper’s fields.

The power produced by the 1,700-acre project? Naturally, it will be intermittent. That is the nature of the interaction of our sun and clouds and long winter nights. But the power won’t be for Culpeper. It will be shipped to Fairfax on Dominion’s power lines and feed the voracious appetite of the Northern Virginia suburbs. We will get nothing long-lasting from this plan.

Maroon would be five times the county’s agreed-upon 300-acre goal for a solar plant. It has twice been rejected by the Planning Commission. If it is approved by the supervisors, we will have to deal with a broad sweep of foreign glass and the destruction of historic vistas that Culpeper’s people have known for generations--with little benefit to those of us who live here.