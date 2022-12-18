COMMENTARY: The importance of public education

“Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.”—Yoda

Those words of wisdom, expressed by a famous movie character in 1999, still ring true today.

The antidote to the ignorance that fuels the fear and anger plaguing our society is education, making it more important now than ever to fully equip and support public schools.

Republicans have concentrated their efforts on stoking fear rather than helping dedicated teachers guide our youth to become responsible, informed adults. A primary factor in Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s election was his cynical, fear-mongering assertion that one specific graduate-level view of history called “critical race theory” was the only view of history and social relations being taught in Virginia public schools. This was a lie. He knew exactly what he was doing when he claimed that learning the unvarnished truth about American history was somehow divisive. Cultivating fear and confusion is the Republican calling card.

The lie about CRT is not only an attempt to distort American history and social relations; it is a tool to destroy the public school system. As soon as he took office, Youngkin set up a tip line for parents (or anyone else) to rat on teachers. Creating fear among teachers is supporting education? Does the governor now recognize that we are racing to recruit new teachers because thousands left the profession as the direct result of a political stance that demonized them? This additional wound inflicted on our schools’ attempts at staffing after the pandemic could have been avoided.

Youngkin’s Department of Education removed links and resources from its website that dealt with “equity.” Our children are the victims of this move. “Equity” has everything to do with fairness and impartiality in providing educational excellence for all students and has nothing to do with teaching history. The icing on Youngkin’s cake is trying to force the Education Department change the Standards of Learning to rewrite American history. Among other things, the proposed new standards referred to Native Americans as our first immigrants. How insulting.

Youngkin doesn’t unify. He divides.

Engaging in this culture war has great benefits for Youngkin and the radical wing of the Republican party. It separates the community of concerned parents and public officials into “for” and “against” tribes. It weakens confidence in, and public support for, the public school system. Various school boards have gotten into the act by using the “divisive” label to start fights over other culture war topics, such as the recognition of persons who identify as LGBTQ. These distractions interfere with more relevant legislative discussions regarding what Virginia’s public schools will really need: funding for significant building upgrades, program resources, and salary increases for school personnel.

Our leaders’ words matter. Sowing division breeds fear, anger and hate. That deadly trifecta can lead to violence — preventable violence precipitated by easy access to military-style weapons, which allows haters to act on their fears. All too often, folks indoctrinated and unbalanced by this poisonous public dialogue take the politicians’ cue, catch the fear and intentionally target the same groups — minorities, immigrants, LGBTQs, teachers and students. Eventually, deranged anger becomes blind and random, and no one feels safe.

Don’t buy into it. A vital component of a strong America is support for comprehensive education through public school systems nationwide. Push back against so-called leaders who undermine the value of inclusive public education. Schools need your unqualified support. Right now. Our children deserve it. A safe and sane America requires it.