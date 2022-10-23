Commentary: Ukraine: Out of sight, out of mind

Nine months later, the war in Ukraine goes on.

Back in March, and even into April, scenes of Russia’s invasion of its neighbor were all over the nightly news and on the front pages of nearly every major newspaper.

Now, only some dramatic Russian strike makes the headlines. As with all things, eventually we grow accustomed to war, especially when Americans are not involved.

Yes, we send tanks and missiles to help the Ukrainians, but tanks and missiles don’t bleed or come home in flag-draped coffins. Tanks and missiles are expendable.

But Ukrainians are bleeding and coming home in coffins and we feel sorry for them, but not to the extent that we are willing to send our own boys over there to help. We learned that lesson in Vietnam, where 58,000 Americans died.

On the news, we sporadically get drips and drabs of what is happening in Ukraine. Russia is bombing civilians. Ukrainians are recapturing lost territory. Still, as with inflated enemy body counts in Vietnam, we are not sure what to believe.

In the end it seems highly unlikely that a small country like Ukraine can defeat a nation as large and powerful as Russia. Napoleon and Hitler both learned that lesson. This is not a basketball game where five underdog players can defeat the top team in the league. This is war, and Russia can put millions of soldiers in the field if necessary.

We hear that Russian soldiers are defecting, but we must assume the number is small. There are still plenty of uniformed Russians to aim the missiles and drive the tanks. The Ukrainian army gets smaller with each casualty.

In the early stages of the invasion, European nations and the United States placed economic sanctions on Russia, limiting the amount of oil and natural gas allowed to flow out of the country.

That led to $5-a-gallon gas in the United States and even higher petrol prices in Europe. Now, with winter coming on, a shortage of natural gas in European homes and factories may test the resolve of those who would keep the sanctions in place until Russia cries, “Uncle!”

Some fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan is akin to that of Hitler, to take Ukraine and then swallow up the next unsuspecting foe. That seems highly unlikely because the battle for Ukraine has been too costly. This has not been like Hitler’s lightning war, when he went into Austria, Poland, and Czechoslovakia with very little resistance. Every acre of Russian gain in Ukraine has come at a price.

Two weeks ago, President Joe Biden hinted that the Ukrainian conflict could lead to a nuclear war. Was that sincere speculation, or just rhetoric to bring the invasion back into the American focus? So far, at least if you believe news reports, Putin has shown no interest in taking the war in Ukraine to the next level.

But nothing in war is a certainty, and no one can predict what the Russian president will do if he is backed into a corner. And the use of even tactical nukes would result in a dramatic response of some kind. Putin could not be allowed to get away with even one minor nuclear strike. All Europe would be at risk if he did.

Recently, there has been talk of Ukraine becoming part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it seems unlikely that NATO would allow its Eastern European ally to join while the conflict rages on. To do so would mean that NATO (including the United States) would have to come to Ukraine’s aid with both men and machines. In other words, it would plunge Europe and the U.S. into a full-blown war with Russia. Then Putin would almost certainly be forced to used nuclear weapons.

So, we wait and see what happens, hoping that maybe there will be a coup in Russia, where Putin is replaced and cooler heads take control of the country.

Meanwhile, we watch an occasional blurb about the war on the nightly news, shake our heads, and comment about how terrible the whole mess is.

After all, the Ukrainian invasion affects us only at the gas pump.

We are lucky.