COMMENTARY: We have a great republic, if only we can keep it

THE arrival of a new year is always time for reflection on the past and hope for the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has tried all of us as we seek safety and continued health. This year, we reflect somberly on the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID.
We respect science and medicine. We applaud the work of the scientific and medical communities for reaching down to the molecular level in responding to the COVID challenge. We also appreciate the work of the companies that turned science into action and developed the necessary vaccines. Long ago, those scientific communities developed vaccines for measles, smallpox, and polio, among many other advances that protect us from the scourge of disease.
Our country has talented and well-schooled medical professionals devoted to sustaining life and health, and we are eternally grateful to them. Our hospitals, nurses, and doctors—who have been stretched to the limit during the last two years—every day apply science and succor to their patients. They deserve our thanks and support and respect for their care.
The long pole in the scientific tent is public education. From the Greek academies to today’s universities, education has been the constant layering of fact and principle in the accumulation of knowledge. In elementary school, we learn our ABCs and subtraction and addition.
As part of its break from the Old World and its highly structured social classes, the United States opened public education to all citizens, regardless of wealth or class. Abraham Lincoln established the land-grant colleges in 1862, and Andrew Carnegie funded thousands of public libraries. These are two major instances in which the American dream of education for all would produce an equitable society. Education was acknowledged as the door to equality. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education decision established public education as the engine of equality. We cannot ensure open minds if that door is closed.
If America is to maintain its commitment to a government of, by and for the people, then universal public education and equitable voting rights are two main tributaries that feed democracy’s river.
Record numbers of voters turned out for the 2020 election. They showed great enthusiasm for the candidates. Despite completely bogus claims to the contrary, independent analyses and decisions by state and federal courts have proven conclusively that this was a free and fair election—close in some races, not even close in others. Virginia’s 2021 elections, while disappointing to Democrats, were equally free and fair.
The great American experiment replaced the power and symbolism of the British crown with a parchment—our Constitution— similar to the way the Magna Carta constrained King John. Every public servant—whether in the foreign service, the armed forces, all three branches of government, right down to our local governments and police forces—swears an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
As the story was told and retold on the House floor recently, Ben Franklin was walking out of Independence Hall after the Constitutional Convention in 1787 when someone shouted out, “Doctor, what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?” To which Franklin reportedly responded, with a rejoinder at once witty and ominous: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
Let us rededicate ourselves with a New Year’s resolution to preserve our republic and beat this pandemic.
David Reuther, a retired U.S. Foreign Service officer, is a past chair of the Culpeper Democratic Committee.