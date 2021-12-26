COMMENTARY: We have a great republic, if only we can keep it

As part of its break from the Old World and its highly structured social classes, the United States opened public education to all citizens, regardless of wealth or class. Abraham Lincoln established the land-grant colleges in 1862, and Andrew Carnegie funded thousands of public libraries. These are two major instances in which the American dream of education for all would produce an equitable society. Education was acknowledged as the door to equality. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown vs. Board of Education decision established public education as the engine of equality. We cannot ensure open minds if that door is closed.

If America is to maintain its commitment to a government of, by and for the people, then universal public education and equitable voting rights are two main tributaries that feed democracy’s river.

Record numbers of voters turned out for the 2020 election. They showed great enthusiasm for the candidates. Despite completely bogus claims to the contrary, independent analyses and decisions by state and federal courts have proven conclusively that this was a free and fair election—close in some races, not even close in others. Virginia’s 2021 elections, while disappointing to Democrats, were equally free and fair.