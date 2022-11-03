Commentary: Your non-vote affects election outcome

You will vote on November 8, whether or not you cast a ballot.

Your vote will affect this, and every, election’s outcome. Every ballot not cast is a vote for whomever ultimately wins the election.

I propose a simple mathematical mind experiment to illustrate my point using the upcoming midterm election in our own congressional district, Virginia’s 7th.

Because Virginia does not have voters register by party affiliation, it is not possible to specify the number of Republicans, Democrats or others in the district. Nationwide opinion polls estimate that 41% of voters do not identify with either of the major political parties, 29% are declared Democrats, and 28% are Republicans. Let’s assume those numbers for Virginia’s 7th District.

The district holds roughly 585,000 registered voters. The national voter breakdown implies that we have about 240,000 uncommitted, 170,000 Democrats and 164,000 Republicans.

In 2022, the Democratic Party did not hold a primary election, so incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger automatically became the party’s nominee.

The Republican primary saw a six-way race. Of the 164,000 presumed Republican voters, only 3,278, or 2 out of every 100, showed up at the polls to cast ballots. Yesli Vega won the nomination by gathering in 1,052 votes, or 32% of the total, beating Derrick Anderson, the runner up, by a mere 68 votes, or 4/100 percent of the Republican electorate.

In other words, if only one more Republican voter out of every 2,500 had cast a ballot for Anderson, he, not Vega, would be on the ballot in the November general election. In essence, the 160,000 Republicans who did not show up on primary day cast their votes for Vega.

We can apply the same logic to the last midterm congressional election in 2018. That contest pitted Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat, against David Brat, Republican and Joseph Buckler, Libertarian. About 60% of registered voters cast ballots, a moderately high turnout for midterms. Spanberger won the election with 50.3% of the ballots cast. Brat took 48.4%.

If we impose those percentages on the current registered voter base, the gap between the two was less than 6,700 votes. That means that in a voter base of more than 585,000, the result would have been different if just one more voter in 50 had turned out and cast a ballot for Brat.

As it was, the voters who stayed home, who remained at work, or who were otherwise unable or unwilling to actively participate in the election were voting for Spanberger.

We live in a society that for the past 233 years has been organized as a federal republic — a nation where we citizens govern ourselves by empowering certain individuals from among us to exercise carefully circumscribed authority. We choose them by casting votes in elections.

My message here is not to claim that the outcome of any election is good or bad. Rather, I want to point out that each and every registered voter is a participant in each and every election whether or not they cast a ballot.

Those who appear at polling places or who submit absentee ballots are actively choosing who will exercise that governing authority. Those who do not are also casting votes, not for who they want or who they trust to exercise authority, but rather for whomever the majority of their fellow voters favor.

Under our system, every citizen qualified to vote, whether registered or not, whether active or passive, votes in every election and must bear responsibility for and abide by the outcome.

So, since you are voting anyway, you might as well cast a ballot. Find the location of your polling place. Get out there on November 8 — same-day register if you need to — and change the course of history.