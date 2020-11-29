COTTON: Make Wall Street subservient to Main Street

This time before inauguration day is a time for thanksgiving and jubilation in America and the world.

Fascism and its mad leader is no more. For the forward-looking American, this is cause for celebration, but not for long.

We are in no way out of the woods. The mad followers of Trumpism are still among us, awaiting an opportunity to fuel some hatred and bigotry, seeking to maintain division.

President-elect Joe Biden has a difficult task of healing a nation. He must bring a seriously divided people together for a common future in the midst of hatred and cultism. He must defeat a pandemic and bolster a failing economy.

But if that is not enough, he also must be the president in all things. In 2016, a Hillary Clinton victory would have been simpler for her. She merely would have to maintain, and add to, the neo-liberal policies of Barack Obama that were set in motion by her husband, failing at the same level.

Joe Biden does not have this luxury. Like fascism, neo-liberalism is being rejected worldwide, eliminating the two main policies driving American ideologies. For the most part, Biden will be charged with creating a new American ideology. The question will be: Can he do it?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}