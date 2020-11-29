COTTON: Make Wall Street subservient to Main Street

This time before inauguration day is a time for thanksgiving and jubilation in America and the world.
Fascism and its mad leader is no more. For the forward-looking American, this is cause for celebration, but not for long.
We are in no way out of the woods. The mad followers of Trumpism are still among us, awaiting an opportunity to fuel some hatred and bigotry, seeking to maintain division.
President-elect Joe Biden has a difficult task of healing a nation. He must bring a seriously divided people together for a common future in the midst of hatred and cultism. He must defeat a pandemic and bolster a failing economy.
But if that is not enough, he also must be the president in all things. In 2016, a Hillary Clinton victory would have been simpler for her. She merely would have to maintain, and add to, the neo-liberal policies of Barack Obama that were set in motion by her husband, failing at the same level.
Joe Biden does not have this luxury. Like fascism, neo-liberalism is being rejected worldwide, eliminating the two main policies driving American ideologies. For the most part, Biden will be charged with creating a new American ideology. The question will be: Can he do it?
First, Biden has a self-made cross to bear in his choice for vice president, Kamala Harris. Although they have in common the need to destroy the progressives in the Democratic Party, she will oppose and undermine anything that does not look like a policy written by the right wing. She has more in common with Trump than she does with Biden.
Far from the “progressive prosecutor” she bills herself as, Harris stands out even amongst Clinton and Biden. She fought to keep innocent people in jail, blocked reparations to the wrongly convicted, kept nonviolent imprisoned for cheap labor, withheld evidence that would acquit innocents, fought to prevent an end to solitary confinement, and risked contempt-of-court charges in resisting a court order to release nonviolent prisoners. She’s a better fit for the South’s 1950s resistance to desegregation. I could go on, but as you see, this is a lot to overcome.
Second, America is not the only economic, military and diplomatic superpower anymore. It must restore some credibility in the global community as well as find a way to change how it leads to adapt to this new reality. Trump leaves behind a nation, and a world, that looks like it is coming out of a world war.
Neo-liberalism is dead. It fell well short of the promise of broadly-shared prosperity. The free-market ethos of the last few decades has brought about drastic inequalities and the collapse of the working class.
The logic of liberal hegemony intrigued us, but, in today’s changing world, it no longer works. It hasn’t for quite a while, and is why America has been retreating from global leadership long before Trump. Long, costly and inconclusive Middle East wars, the 2008 global financial crisis, and social unrest all exposed the downside of globalization and the shortcomings of neoliberal orthodoxy.
Biden must seek to have more in common with the liberal democracies and pursue global leadership through peace and a higher quality of life for all Americans, ending domestic division, racial and economic disparities, with liberty and justice for all. Here, he will find a bloc against corporatism, fascism and authoritarianism. Then he must make Wall Street subservient to Main Street, rather than a conqueror.
Can he do it? Is he the right person? Regardless. We know that we must now make something new, the old is gone, and good riddance.
Tim Cotton, who works in Culpeper and lives in Orange, is the national political director of the Alliance Party. Reach him at tim.cotton@theallianceparty.com.
