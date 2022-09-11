DAVIS: What Ben Bradlee teaches us about COVID and trust

THE year my brother graduated from Wake Forest University in 1989, the commencement speaker was Ben Bradlee. Then-executive editor of The Washington Post, Bradlee had experienced the highs of lows of truth-telling in his storied career.

Bradlee’s advice to Wake Forest graduates that day? “People lie.”

Those words, and their impact, have been with me this week.

The other week, COVID finally caught me. At least in my case, the virus has been as bad as advertised. And though I never doubted the scientific consensus about the virus’ dangers, my bout with it has me wondering about the denialism many continue to express.

From the first days following the virus’ arrival on U.S. shores, it was possible to hear Bradlee’s mantra in people’s misinformation. From claims that COVID was “just the flu,” to wild alternative treatment methods, rabid criticism of the federal response, and skepticism about vaccines and treatments, COVID made clear what polls show: Trust in government is waning.

Underlying this loss of trust is the widely expressed idea that people, and especially government, lie.

Bradlee certainly played a roll in elevating public distrust of the government and others in power.

He was key to exposing the truth about the Vietnam War when he published the Pentagon Papers, and then backed Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in their investigation of the Watergate break-in that ultimately brought down President Richard Nixon.

He was also taken to task for allowing the publication of “Jimmy’s World” by Janet Cooke, which profiled an 8-year-old heroin addict, won the Pulitzer Prize, and was then exposed as a fabricated story.

But Bradlee’s career wasn’t built around “people lie.” He built it around trust. Trust with those he worked with, as well as those he covered.

Trust, Bradlee understood, is the key to our individual, communal, and national health.

We cannot begin with the assumption that everyone is lying. We have no choice but to begin with trust.

Consider the vaccines (which I received and which did their job by strengthening my immune response to COVID and keeping me out of the hospital). Like COVID itself, the COVID vaccines were totally new. They hardly rested on the work of short-sighted, untrustworthy people.

The origins of the vaccine that is now helping us battle COVID can be said to begin with Dr. Katalin Karikó at the University of Pennsylvania, who in the early 1990s began experimenting with messenger RNA to train the immune system to attack viruses.

Her research wasn’t embraced by the scientific community at first. Funders wouldn’t support her research because they felt its chance for success was limited. Consequently, the university kept her on faculty only because she agreed to a lower salary.

Her early research rested on the work in the 1980s at Harvard University by a team of researchers who first made biologically active mRNA in a lab. But the effort proved too expensive to be commercially practical.

Karikó labored for 20 years, and by the 2010s her pioneering research had advanced our knowledge to the point other scientists were coming onboard. COVID was the first opportunity to put this pioneering research into action.

The real stretch in this story is not that we should trust the researchers who discovered the mRNA vaccines that are proving highly effective in preventing hospitalizations and death. The real stretch is to believe the COVID vaccine rests upon some massive lie to harm us.

Bradlee’s observation that people lie has merit not because it states the obvious. Yes, people and institutions lie. There is no shortage of evidence. Bradlee’s observation has merit because we have no choice but to begin with trust. And lying matters so much because it erodes the trust we need to survive and thrive as a society.

When we face the lies, we must expose them. But don’t let fears of lies blind us to truth.

“The truth,” Bradlee said, “is never as dangerous as a lie in the long run.”

COVID has exposed the long-term danger of lies. Our ability to recover from it should remind us anew why trust matters.