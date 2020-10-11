HOLLIFIELD: Tales from the Bigfoot beat

That’s when William spied someone –or something – across the highway among the trees.

“That was one big fellow,” William said.

He pulled out his phone and snapped some photos. That was back in April and they didn’t know exactly who to show them to until months later when they realized it could have been Bigfoot watching the comings and goings at the Dollar General from a social distance.

Before that, William said, he wasn’t much of a believer in the big guy.

“I always thought it was a hoax until I saw that,” he said.

As with most Bigfoot photos, these were open to interpretation.

Could have been Bigfoot.

Could have been a big, hairy hobo hoping someone would accidentally drop a stick of beef jerky in the parking lot.

Could have been a guy in a Bigfoot costume shooting John Reese’s next feature film, “Attack at the Dollar General.”

And that is all the Bigfoot news I have right now. Stay tuned and stay safe. Keep your mask on and your eyes open, especially at the Dollar General near the campground. You never know when the big guy might show up.

Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, NC and a humor columnist. Contact him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.