JENNINGS: Listen to others, and work together

CULPEPER has come to mean a lot to me in the time I’ve worked as editor of the Star-Exponent. Since September 2018, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this job, and met some wonderful people along the way.

The time has come for me to step away, as personal circumstances lead me to another life chapter. I intend to write occasionally for the newspaper, but others will take over its day-to-day production duties.

In the time I’ve been editor, I’ve learned that the area’s history stretches back to the beginning of time, with fascinating geology (see: monadnock), dinosaur fossil beds and artifacts from American Indian communities. Here, Germanna settlers and other Europeans started a new life, and their sons and daughters carved out independence from the Britain crown.

In every struggle across centuries of American history, Culpeper has been an active and vibrant participant. George Washington first tested his surveying abilities here as a young man; others were in the thick of establishing religious freedom.

During the Civil War, Culpeper-area African Americans seized liberty crossing the Rappahannock River as they sought asylum with the Union army, then returned here, joining in the fight for the U.S. cause. Civilians had their land trampled by both North and South throughout the war, and later gave up loved ones to world wars, Korea and Vietnam—bringing us to our recent days of grappling with COVID-19 and accompanying political turmoil.

Of late, the Culpeper community has grown polarized, with reasoned debate succumbing to mindless shouting and name-calling over social media. But simultaneously, many people here are reaching out to one another to help their neighbors and build up those who are struggling. Most are early risers and hard workers who care about contributing to the good of all.

The genius of American democracy is that it isn’t static. It adjusts and adapts over time to changing circumstances. It renews itself, as the Culpeper community has proven time and again.

In this next phase of adjustment, my hope is that more folks will get involved in the community and in public affairs.

Listen to people—your neighbors, acquaintances, friends, family and coworkers—and try to understand where they’re coming from. Participate in civic life, be collaborative, hear another point of view. Do that by learning others’ stories—in conversation or by reading history, biography—the daily newspaper.

The journalists who serve you—Allison Brophy Champion, Devin Payne and interim editor Clint Schemmer—do so out of a love for Culpeper,

a dedication to telling your stories and a devotion to the work. These professionals have a combined 78 years of experience, with a formidable task ahead of them. This trio will do the best they can to continue reporting your local news in the hours they have. And when the permanent editor joins them, please reach out and welcome that person.

Your paper, a venerable Culpeper institution, has been publishing for more than 141 years. May God bless it and keep this pillar of democracy thriving.