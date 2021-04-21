LaGRAFFE: It's time to start saving lives with a drug court

AS executive director of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and member of Culpeper’s drug-court planning team, I feel compelled to set the record straight on what a drug court is, why it’s a vital program for our community, as well as RRCS’ position on the value of these courts.
An April 8 commentary, penned by a former board member no longer affiliated with RRCS, argued that we should not “walk blindly into a drug court. There are other options.”
The truth is, a wide range of local stakeholders have evaluated the drug court and determined it is the right course of action for our area. And while the drug court will provide an invaluable service, none of us believe it to be the only option worth pursuing.
Our community is gripped by an addiction epidemic that destroys lives, tears families apart, and costs taxpayers. Solving this problem requires a multi-faceted approach, including prevention, treatment and enforcement. Drug court is by no means the only solution, but it is proven beyond a reasonable doubt to save lives and resources, and it has an important role to play.
Here is why.
Drug court is an alternative to incarceration for individuals who face prison for crimes committed to support their addiction. Drug courts are not for people with misdemeanor possession cases. Drug courts serve individuals who need help for addiction and, because of the gravity of their crimes and increased risk of committing new crimes, are not good candidates for other low-level alternatives.
Drug courts hold people accountable and prevent future crime. The program is rigorous and highly structured, a combination proven to work.
Drug courts have demonstrated unparalleled outcomes. Addiction is a chronic and fatal disease and sadly, completion rates for treatment are very low. More than 70% of people with a substance-use disorder do not perceive that they have a need for treatment, and thus never enter in the first place. The national completion rate for drug courts is 59%, well above the completion rate for treatment programs.
Research also confirms that even individuals who do not complete drug court are more likely to remain arrest-free than those who had no participation.
Drug courts address more than addiction treatment. In the same commentary criticizing drug courts, the author misstated state data, writing that “only 10% of drug court participants were working full-time. Only 15% had more than a high school education.” But these numbers actually refer to individuals at the time of referral into drug court. It bolsters the argument that we need a drug court to help get folks back to work and back to school.
The largest independent multi-site study ever conducted on drug courts found that in addition to reducing drug use and crime, drug courts improved housing, employment, financial stability and family reunification. By bringing these resources together and working closely with individuals for 12 to 18 months, we can address barriers to recovery and set people on a path to stability, productivity and health.
Remember, this is not an experiment. Drug courts have been in operation for 30 years and have more research supporting their model than any other justice program.
The benefit to our community goes beyond individual lives saved. Drug courts have been found to produce cost savings of about $6,000 for every individual served.
There is no silver bullet to the addiction problem. As the addiction pandemic causes fatalities to surge, we must tackle the issue with urgency. To be sure, robust dialogue about solutions is critical, but it must be based in facts.
The facts on drug courts speak for themselves. It is time to start working together and saving lives.
Jim LaGraffe is executive director
of Rappahannock Rapidan
Community Services.