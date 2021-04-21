LaGRAFFE: It's time to start saving lives with a drug court

AS executive director of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and member of Culpeper’s drug-court planning team, I feel compelled to set the record straight on what a drug court is, why it’s a vital program for our community, as well as RRCS’ position on the value of these courts.

An April 8 commentary, penned by a former board member no longer affiliated with RRCS, argued that we should not “walk blindly into a drug court. There are other options.”

The truth is, a wide range of local stakeholders have evaluated the drug court and determined it is the right course of action for our area. And while the drug court will provide an invaluable service, none of us believe it to be the only option worth pursuing.

Our community is gripped by an addiction epidemic that destroys lives, tears families apart, and costs taxpayers. Solving this problem requires a multi-faceted approach, including prevention, treatment and enforcement. Drug court is by no means the only solution, but it is proven beyond a reasonable doubt to save lives and resources, and it has an important role to play.

Here is why.